VLC 3.0.23 Media Player Released With Windows Fixes and Security Updates

VLC 3.0.23 media player is out with Windows-focused fixes, OpenGL improvements, better image handling, and additional security updates.

VLC Media Player 3.0.23, codenamed “Vetinari,” has been released as the twenty-fourth update in the long-running VLC 3.0 branch.

The new version focuses primarily on fixes rather than new functionality. Most of the changes target Windows, where the update resolves issues related to image display, security warnings, and OpenGL rendering. Alongside these platform-specific corrections, the release also introduces a minor enhancement to the reporting of audio codec information.

On the security side, while VLC 3.0.22 already stood out as the release with the most security fixes in the project’s history, version 3.0.23 addresses additional security issues discovered since then.

To recall briefly, the previous 3.0.22 release was a major update that delivered a wide range of improvements. These included a dark palette option for the Qt interface on Windows and Linux, new Windows ARM64 builds, extended compatibility with older Windows XP SP3 and macOS versions, and the ability to rename, move, or delete a file while it is playing on Windows.

It also introduced support for new codecs and formats, improvements to hardware acceleration, and numerous fixes across demuxers, audio handling, subtitles, and platform-specific components.

For more information about the new 3.0.23 release, refer to the changelog.