TUXEDO Launches InfinityFlex 14, A Convertible Linux Device

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is the first 3-in-1 Linux convertible - laptop, touch display, and large Linux tablet in one with a matte 14-inch screen.

After last month’s launch of InfinityBook Pro 14, TUXEDO Computers made an exciting announcement today: The tech company unveiled the TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14, a pioneering device in the world of Linux-based convertibles.

Weighing just 1.5 kg and encased in a sleek, partially aluminum chassis, the InfinityFlex 14 is designed for mobility without compromising durability or performance.

The device features a 14-inch matte touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering vibrant visuals thanks to its 100% sRGB color gamut and 1920×1200 resolution.

Unique for a touchscreen, it incorporates a matte finish, which allows for easier viewing in bright conditions, coupled with support for a pressure-sensitive pen, enhancing its utility for creative professionals.

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14

Innovation doesn’t stop at the display. The InfinityFlex 14 is equipped with a power-efficient Intel Core i5-1335U processor, featuring a combination of performance and energy-saving cores that handle everyday tasks easily.

Users will appreciate the dual-channel upgradeable RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots, allowing for up to 8 TB of storage and 64 GB of RAM, making memory constraints a thing of the past.

Connectivity is a strong suit for the InfinityFlex 14. With support for 4G (LTE-A/LTE+), Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E, users can expect high-speed internet access virtually anywhere. This is complemented by an array of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and USB-C, ensuring that users can connect a wide range of peripherals.

Battery life is more than adequate for a day’s work or play, with up to 12 hours of idle usage, 6 hours of video playback, and 5 hours of web browsing.

The practicality extends to its maintenance and security features, with easy access to internal components for upgrades and repairs and security options like Intel Management Engine (Intel ME), which can be disabled via BIOS for privacy-conscious users.

Security and customization are front and center with TUXEDO OS, the device’s default Linux distribution. It comes with optional full disk encryption and the possibility of swapping for other Linux distros like Ubuntu or Kubuntu. Windows 11 is also an option for users who require it.

Starting at 1189 EUR (including tax for German customers), the TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is not just a device but a dynamic work solution suitable for both office settings and personal use. It is available for pre-order now, with shipping slated to begin mid-September.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.