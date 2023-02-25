Tuxedo OS 2 Ships with Kernel 6.1 and the Latest Plasma 5.27

TUXEDO Computers, a Linux computer manufacturer, has released TUXEDO OS 2, an in-house developed operating system based on Ubuntu 22.04.

Founded in Germany in 2004, Tuxedo Computers is a company that specializes in selling laptops and desktop computers preinstalled with Linux operating systems.

Users can choose between Ubuntu and some of its flavors for the operating system or the in-house developed TUXEDO OS, with the latter being the company’s recommended choice.

Following the announcement of the first release of its in-house operating system TUXEDO OS in early October 2022, the company has now come out with its sequel, TUXEDO OS 2. So let’s see what has changed.

What’s New in TUXEDO OS 2

TUXEDO OS 2 Plasma 5.27 Desktop

TUXEDO OS 2 is a desktop-focused Linux operating system, and like its predecessor TUXEDO OS 1 is based on Ubuntu 22.04. Under the hood, however, unlike the last LTS Ubuntu release relying on kernel 5.19, TUXEDO OS 2 comes with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, accompanied by Systemd 249.11, Mesa graphics stack 22.3.6, and PipeWire Audio 0.3.66.

At the same time, if we had to pick a highlight feature of this release, it would undoubtedly be the brand new KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment, giving you the exciting new window tailing feature. In addition, this update includes the most recent software release of KDE Frameworks 5.103, Qt Libraries 5.15.8, and KDE Gear 22.12.2 – a collection of software maintained by the KDE community.

On the app side, users get in the default installation Firefox 110 web browser, VLC 3.0.16 media player, and LibreOffice 7.3.7 office suite. We’ll also mention that several functional firewall settings for desktops have been added, as well as an extended range of functions of TUXEDO Autorepair services.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes in TUXEDO OS 2.

Finally, if you are using TUXEDO OS 1, please know that no action is required to upgrade to the latest current release since the new OS version is automatically installed via continuously provided updates. On top of that, TUXEDO has its package repositories, allowing critical core components like Plasma Desktop, Linux kernel, Mesa, Pipewire, and Wireplumber to be updated independently of the base system.

However, if you want to perform a fresh install, the link to the installation ISO image is provided below.