System76 Introduces the Nebula PC Case for Open-Source Advocates

System76 unveils Thelio’s successor, Nebula, empowering open-source enthusiasts with a new level of performance and cutting-edge design.

System76, a leading name in the world of open-source hardware, has unveiled the highly anticipated successor to Thelio: the Nebula PC case.

With a relentless pursuit of innovation, System76’s engineers have again raised the bar, delivering superior quality and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Meet Nebula PC Case

It is designed with meticulous attention to detail and embodies a perfect blend of form and function, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic that will impress even the most discerning PC builders.

System76 Nebula PC Case

But the Nebula is not just about looks. System76 has engineered this case to harness the full potential of open-source builds, providing a high level of thermal performance, featuring separate CPU and GPU cooling systems.

The CPU is cooled via a specialized intake vent, duct, and a series of fans that pull cool air over the CPU cooler and push hot air out the exhaust. At the same time, a big 140MM bottom intake fan and an optional 120MM side intake fan keep GPUs cool.

It’s worth noting that, unlike the usually established approach of air intake at the front, with the Nebula, the System76 engineers decided to do it via the bottom of the case and the side panel.

Nebula Specs

System76 understands that customization is the lifeblood of open-source enthusiasts. In this light, Nebula cases are open-hardware certified by OSHWA, as the design files are available to view on GitHub.

Nebula comes in three varieties, Nebula 19, Nebula 36, and Nebula 49, to meet any PC builder’s needs. In the table below are all the technical specs to help you decide which best suits you.

Nebula 19 Nebula 36 Nebula 49 Dimensions 12.87″ H x 8.15″ W x 11.46″ D

(327 x 207 x 291mm)

19 Liters 17.18″ H x 9.96″ W x 12.56″ D

(436 x 253 x 319mm)

36 Liters 18.15″ H x 10.28″ W x 16.06″ D

(461 x 261 x 408mm)

49 Liters Motherboard Mini ITX Mini ITX, MicroATX, and ATX ATX and EATX Max GPU Lengths 272.3mm 352.8mm 390.5mm Max Air Cooler Height 123mm 164mm 152mm Max PSU Dimensions 111.5mm L x 66mm H x 134mm W 164.5mm L x 86mm H x 150mm W 237mm L x 86mm H x 150mm W Liquid Cooler Support not supported 120mm radiator 120mm radiator Storage Capacity 2 (two) 2.5” drives 2 (two) 2.5” drives 4 (four) 2.5” drives

The case itself is built from 1.6mm thick powder-coated aluminum, as the interior system was designed with easy access to all components in mind. You’ll also find a few easy-access ports towards the system’s top, including USB type A, USB type C, mic in, and headphones out.

Image credits: System76

You may already be impressed by Nebula’s unique space-inspired design. We have good news for you.

To add even more personality to your PC builds, System76 has made Nebula’s Cosmic Explorer accent on the front panel swappable, so you can replace it with one in a different color or even a DIY custom one by ordering a blank aluminum canvas.

Pricing

Nebula PC cases aren’t cheap, but that’s to be expected when looking for excellent craftsmanship and, most importantly, made in the USA.

The Nebula 19 starts at $199, the Nebula 36 at $269, and the Nebula 49 at $329.

Full technical specifications can be found in the official announcement. Nebula can be ordered through the System76 website.

So, prepare to embark on a new performance, design, and freedom journey. The Nebula PC case is here, waiting to be the canvas for your imagination.