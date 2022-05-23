HP’s Partnership with System76 Prepares New Linux-Based Laptop

System76 and HP have worked together on the “HP Dev One,” an AMD-powered Linux laptop running Pop!_OS.

Almost all HP laptops are sold with Windows preinstalled; however, there are notable exceptions. We’re pleased to see a major computer manufacturer, HP, offer a Linux laptop.

The yet-to-be-launched laptop will be a collaboration between HP and System76, a Denver-based American computer manufacturer.

And, quite logically, the laptop will run Pop!_OS, an Ubuntu-based Linux desktop distro developed by System76. Pop!_OS uses GNOME as the desktop environment, and System76’s in-house made Pop!_OS COSMIC desktop.

HP Dev One Linux Laptop

This laptop, dubbed “HP Dev One,” will be the first of its kind to come with Pop!_OS preloaded by default outside of those manufactured by System76.

One thing is sure: the laptop’s appearance is quite attractive. The ubiquitous “Windows” button has been replaced with a “Super” button, distinguishing the device from the rest of the company’s offerings.

But let’s move to the part that prospective HP Dev One owners are most interested in: the hardware specifications. The unit will feature the 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO series processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz system memory, 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage, and a 14-inch FHD display.

As you can see, the hardware is entirely in line with current trends and will ensure that future device owners have a seamless and trouble-free experience.

According to the name, HP Dev One is primarily aimed at Linux developers, offering them all the computing power to perform their daily tasks.

We’ve got you covered. Experience exceptional multi-core performance from the AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO processor and multitask with ease. Compile code, run a build, and keep all your apps running with more speed from the 16GB memory.

For the time being, this is all the information we have, although more can be found on the hpdevone.com website, which was established exclusively for this laptop.

HP Dev One is priced at $1,099, and if you sign up for their newsletter, you will get an “HP Creator Mouse” with your order if you decide to buy one.

More information on the new laptop created by HP and Sustem76 is expected to be released next month. So, we’re happy that more and more major hardware makers are becoming more interested in the Linux operating system.