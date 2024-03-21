System76’s Lemur Pro Answer to the Modern Mobile Professional’s Needs

System76, a leading name in open-source hardware, has unveiled the latest update in its Linux-powered laptop line: Lemur Pro. With its lightweight design and robust performance features, this device is set to be a sought-after choice among professionals on the go.

Meet Lemur Pro by System76

The Lemur Pro has a 12-core Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 CPU, ensuring it can easily handle multiple tasks. The battery life will capture the heart of any portable device enthusiast. Users can expect up to 14 hours, making it ideal for long workdays away from power outlets.

The impressive storage options offer up to 8TB of NVMe storage, accommodating vast amounts of data and applications without compromising speed. Furthermore, the device supports up to 56GB of DDR5 RAM, facilitating seamless multitasking and smooth operation of demanding software.

Lemur Pro, Image credits: System76

The Lemur Pro features a 16:10 1200p matte display for versatility and ease of use. This reduces glare and provides a larger visible area for on-screen content, enhancing productivity. The display’s high-quality visuals match its durable and ergonomic design, including a 180° hinge for flexible viewing angles and positions.

At just 2.2 pounds, the Lemur Pro is lighter than many competitors, including the HP Chromebook, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Dell XPS 13, and MacBook Air. This makes it an ideal travel companion, easily fitting into most bags thanks to its slim profile when closed. Connectivity is not compromised, as the laptop has two USB-C connections and ample port selection.

Hardware Specs

The table below shows the full hardware specifications of the new device.

CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U: Up to 4.3GHz – 12MB Cache – 12 Total Cores – 14 Threads

Intel Core Ultra 7 155U: Up to 4.8GHz – 12MB Cache – 12 Total Cores – 14 Threads GPU Intel Graphics Display 14.0” FHD+ (1920×1200) 16:10, Wide View Angle, 72% NTSC Display, Matte Finished Memory Up to 56GB DDR5 @ 4800 MHz Storage 2x M.2 PCIe Gen4. Up to 8TB total Ports 1× Thunderbolt 4 w/ PD

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/ PD

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1× MicroSD Card Reader

1× HDMI Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Input Multitouch Clickpad

Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard Audio Stereo Speakers

1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera 2.0M FHD Webcam Battery Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack 73Wh Dimensions 2.30” x 8.78” x 0.67” (31.2 x 22.3 x 1.7cm) Weight 2.2 lbs. (1.15kg) OS Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

The Lemur Pro comes preloaded with Pop!_OS, System76’s own Linux distribution, designed to support both new and power users. Pop!_OS emphasizes efficiency and customization, with personalized defaults and power profiles to maximize performance or battery life as needed.

Its intuitive navigational features allow users to effortlessly switch between tasks, fostering an environment where creativity and productivity can flourish.

For more detailed information about this Linux-powered laptop, refer to the System76 website. Lemur Pro is available for order starting at $1,399.00.