System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Now Available for Preorder

System76, a leading open-source hardware manufacturer, has announced the launch of its latest laptop model, the Darter Pro. Starting at a preorder price of $1,199, the device combines a modern aesthetic with high-performance technology, making it appealing to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Darter Pro Key Features

The Darter Pro is available in two sizes, featuring 14″ and 16″ displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing a ‘spacious’ user experience, ideal for those who crave a larger visual workspace without sacrificing portability. These displays offer a matte finish and wide viewing angles, reducing glare and enhancing visual comfort.

The laptop’s design sports a modern, minimalist aesthetic that catches the eye with its silver finish, featuring a comfy, backlit keyboard and a multitouch clickpad. It comes preloaded with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, System76’s own Linux distribution, or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, both renowned for their stability and user-friendliness.

System76 Darter Pro, Image credits: System76

It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU, which comes in two variations: the 5-125H and the 7-155H, which boasts up to 16 cores and delivers speeds up to 4.8 GHz, making it a powerhouse for both productivity and entertainment.

For its graphic needs, Darter Pro bets on Intel Arc graphics, ensuring that both everyday tasks and more graphics-intensive applications run smoothly.

Regarding connectivity, this Linux laptop is well-equipped with various ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A options, catering to various peripheral needs. Storage is no issue, with dual M.2 PCIe gen4 SSD slots allowing up to 8TB of space – ample room for all your software, media, and documents.

The table below shows the full hardware specifications of the new device.

CPU Intel Core Ultra 5-125H: Up to 4.5 GHz, 18MB Cache, 14 Cores (4 Performance & 10 Efficient) – 18 Threads

Intel Core Ultra 7-155H: Up to 4.8 GHz, 24MB Cache, 16 Cores (6 Performance & 10 Efficient) – 22 Threads GPU Intel Arc graphics Display 14″ FHD+ (1920×1200) 16:10, Wide View Angle, Matte Finish

16″ FHD+ (1920×1200) 16:10, Wide View Angle, Matte Finish Memory Up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 @ 5200 MHz Storage 2 x M.2 PCIe gen4 SSD. Up to 8TB total. Ports 1 × Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C)

1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

MicroSD Card Reader

HDMI

Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) w/ DisplayPort Networking Gigabyte Ethernet, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5 Input Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard Audio Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera 1.0M 720p HD Webcam Battery Li-Ion – 73 Wh Dimensions 14″ – 12.48″ × 9.25″ × 0.71″ (31.7 × 23.5 × 1.8cm)

16″ – 14.10″ × 10.18″ × 0.71″ (35.8 × 25.86 × 1.8cm) Weight 14″ – 3.22 lbs (1.46 kg)

16″ – 3.86 lbs (1.75 kg) OS Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

As you can see from the specs, despite its robust features, the Darter Pro remains surprisingly light, weighing in at just over 3 pounds for the 14″ model and under 4 pounds for the 16″ model. This makes it an ideal candidate for users who need a powerful computer on the go.

The Darter Pro starts at $1,199 for the basic configuration, with upgrades available depending on the user’s needs. The preorder phase is currently open, and System76 offers an early bird discount of $100.

For more detailed information about this Linux-powered laptop or to place a preorder, refer to the System76 website.