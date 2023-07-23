Juno Tab 2 Linux Tablet Ships with Debian, Ubuntu, Manjaro, or Mobian

Juno Tab 2, a Linux-powered tablet with an 11″ screen and Intel N5100 CPU is now available for pre-order. The price starts at $525.

Juno Computers, a UK-based company specializing in creating high-quality laptops running on open-source software, has gained a reputation for producing high-quality Linux-powered laptops.

At the same time, in a market dominated by Android and iPadOS, the company made a bold move last year with the Juno Tab, trying to bring a Linux-powered tablet to the mass public.

A year later, its successor, Juno Tab 2, is now available for pre-order. So let’s see what has changed about it.

Juno Tab 2 Highlights

Juno Tab 2 Linux-powered Tablet

We immediately notice that the Juno Tab 2 has the same processor as its predecessor – a quad-core Intel Celeron N5100. Instead, you now get a larger 11-inch 2K IPS display with 2160x1440px resolution.

The tablet is equipped with 12GB LPDDR4 RAM (still soldered to the mainboard), 128GB SSD (up to 2TB optional), and a built-in 22.8Wh battery providing around 5 hours of run time.

Connectivity-wise, Juno Tab 2 offers support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, Intel AC7265 wireless card, 2 x USB-C 3.1 ports, a USB2.0 port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. In the table below is the whole device specification.

CPU Intel Celeron N5100 (4 Cores / 4 Threads)

1.10GHz (Turbo 2.80 GHz) GPU Intel UHD Graphics Memory 12GB LPDDR4 RAM / 128GB storage (up to 2TB) Communication Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 2.4 and 5GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 2500 mAh 22.8Wh, 7.6V Display 11″ 2K IPS Touchscreen (2180x1440px) 60 Hz refresh rate Ports 1x USB-C 3.1 (no charging or video)

1x USB-C 3.1 (Supports charging + video out)

1x Micro SD (TF) 3.5MM

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Realtek ALC269VB

Built-in speaker stereo output 8R/1.0W x 2 Keyboard US, detachable keyboard Dimensions 9.80″ x 6.89″ x 0.39″

249mm x 175mm x 10mm

As can be seen from the specification, the device falls into the mid-range category. But the thing that makes the difference here, though, between the Juno Tab 2 and other similar devices is the OS – here, you can use a full-featured Linux system.

Image credits: Juno Computers

In addition to the Mobian Phosh (a Wayland-based shell for GNOME designed explicitly for mobile devices) and Manjaro Plasma Mobile available since last year’s model, the manufacturers are now adding the option to order the tablet with a preinstalled Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” or the distro’s latest up-to-date version, 23.04 “Lunar Lobster.”

In addition, Juno Tab 2 also supports the experimental build of Debian Plasma Mobile, which will surely appeal to open-source enthusiasts. And last but not least, the device now comes with a detachable keyboard that turns it into a (almost) full-featured laptop replacement.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the tablet. Juno Tab 2 is available for pre-order, starting at $525.