Stalwart, the open-source mail and collaboration server written in Rust, has released version 1.2, introducing compatibility with Microsoft Exchange protocols. The update lets organizations replace their Exchange infrastructure with a self-hosted solution while continuing to use familiar email clients, including Microsoft Outlook.

The main addition is support for MAPI over HTTP, Exchange Web Services, Exchange ActiveSync, and Autodiscover. These protocols allow Exchange-compatible clients to connect to Stalwart and access email, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes through a single account.

Most importantly, Exchange compatibility is available in Stalwart’s free, AGPL-licensed Community edition, rather than being restricted to a commercial offering.

For Windows users, the new MAPI over HTTP implementation supports Outlook 2016 and later, including Outlook distributed with Microsoft 365 Apps. It covers essential Exchange functionality, including shared mailboxes, delegated access, calendar synchronization, address books, inbox rules, and read receipts.

On other platforms, EWS compatibility enables integration with Outlook for Mac, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Evolution, and other supported applications. Exchange ActiveSync provides synchronization with native email applications on Android, iPhones, and iPads.

Stalwart also implements Microsoft’s Autodiscover protocol, allowing users to configure compatible clients using their email address and password without manually entering server settings.

Exchange protocols operate alongside Stalwart’s existing support for open standards, including IMAP, JMAP, CalDAV, and CardDAV. For example, an email moved into a folder through Outlook continues to be accessible from an IMAP client, while calendar changes made on a phone are reflected in CalDAV applications.

However, there are some limitations. The new Outlook for Windows is not supported because Microsoft does not allow it to connect directly to on-premises Exchange servers. Stalwart also lacks certain Exchange capabilities, including public folders, archive mailboxes, mobile device management, and NTLM/Kerberos authentication.

For organizations planning migration, Stalwart provides Vandelay, an import and export utility capable of transferring data from on-premises Exchange Server installations and Microsoft 365. It uses EWS to import mail, calendars, and contacts from Exchange Server, while its Microsoft Graph integration can also retrieve OneDrive files from Microsoft 365.

The developers designed Exchange compatibility as an optional component. Although included in official builds, it is disabled by default and can be excluded entirely when compiling Stalwart without the corresponding Cargo feature.

In addition to Exchange compatibility, version 1.2 also introduces server-side mail rules configurable through the web interface, JMAP, or Outlook. Users can automatically move, forward, reject, or categorize incoming messages based on conditions.

Calendar functionality has also improved with working-hour settings, organization-wide free/busy availability, and resource accounts for booking meeting rooms and equipment.

On the backend, Stalwart features a native asynchronous FoundationDB client written in Rust, eliminating the dependency on Apple’s external client library. According to project benchmarks, it delivers 4.5 to 6.9 times higher throughput for point-read operations compared to the previous implementation.

Finally, the project recently released Stalwart CLI 2.0, featuring a new terminal-based interactive administration interface for managing accounts, domains, server configuration, and monitoring without requiring a web browser.

For more information, see the official announcement.