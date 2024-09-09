Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility

Rescuezilla, a well-known tool for disk imaging and recovery that provides a user-friendly graphical interface for performing backups, restores, and clones of hard drives and partitions, recently released its latest version, 2.5.1. This version addresses several critical bugs and enhances compatibility with other backup systems.

The software has made several adjustments to enhance user experience and system stability in this update. Most notably, it has stopped running the ntfsfix --clear-dirty command on NTFS filesystems during backup and clone operations.

This is because the command, previously the only one that modified the source disk, was identified as a potential cause of critical errors, including the dreaded Blue Screen of Death on Windows systems emerging from hibernation.

Additionally, Rescuezilla 2.5.1 has resolved a bug where backup and cloning processes could get ‘stuck at 0%’ when only one partition is selected—a bug introduced in the previous version.

Rescuezilla 2.5.1

The update also fixes several user-interface disconnects that could mislead users about the status of their backup, clone, or restore operations, ensuring a more reliable and transparent user experience.

On the technical front, Rescuezilla 2.5.1 upgrades to the latest partclone v0.3.32, marking a significant enhancement from the previous v0.3.27. This upgrade includes better error handling and improved support for BTRFS filesystems, ensuring more reliable and efficient disk operations.

Last but not least, Rescuezilla’s broad compatibility with various disk image formats remains one of its strongest selling points. It supports images from Clonezilla, Rescuezilla itself, and virtual machine images from platforms like VirtualBox, VMWare, and more.

You can download the ISO image from the project website, burn it to a USB drive, and use the included tools to back up or restore your data. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.