Rescuezilla 2.5 Launches with Enhanced BTRFS Support

Rescuezilla 2.5 disk imaging app offers Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, 23.10, and 23.04 releases, improving BTRFS handling, experimental CLI, and more.
Rescuezilla, the renowned disk imaging and recovery tool, has just launched its latest version, Rescuezilla 2.5, introducing many enhancements and new features.

The updated version now supports Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble), along with support for earlier versions such as Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar), which is particularly beneficial for users with newer hardware. The corresponding ISO images are now available on the GitHub project page and ready for download.

The other main highlight of this release is the upgrade to the latest Partclone 0.3.27, a set of utilities to save and restore used blocks on a partition. This version enhances support for the BTRFS filesystem—now supporting BTRFS 6.3.3 instead of the older 5.11. Additionally, this change is expected to resolve users’ issues with BTRFS filesystems.

Rescuezilla 2.5 introduces a much-anticipated new feature for advanced users: an experimental command-line interface. While currently unstable and subject to changes, this interface supports backup, verify, restore, and clone operations.

This CLI is compatible with images created by Clonezilla and Rescuezilla, and support will be expanded in future releases.

The update also addresses a few bug fixes that caused failures in backing up Linux MD RAID devices and restoring operations in Portuguese language settings due to minor typos.

For compatibility, Rescuezilla 2.5 remains fully compatible with Clonezilla, supporting a wide array of virtual machine image formats such as VirtualBox’s VDI, VMWare’s VMDK, and many others.

You can download the ISO image from the project website, burn it to a USB drive, and use the included tools to back up or restore your data. Refer to the changelog for detailed information about all changes.

