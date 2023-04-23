The New Flathub is Here: Discover a World of Apps with Ease

The redesigned Flathub is now live after a beta period, providing a better user experience and improved functionalities.

Flathub is a software distribution platform for Linux that provides an extensive collection of Flatpak applications – containerized, distro-agnostic software packages that run on various Linux distributions.

In recent years, it has gained popularity among Linux users as a one-stop shop for discovering, installing, and updating Flatpak apps. Flathub offers 2,000 apps from over 1,500 collaborators, averaging 700,000 downloads daily from different categories, including productivity, gaming, education, and multimedia.

As our media informed you recently, Flathub was in beta testing, but everything is now ready for prime time. So, say goodbye to the outdated interface and welcome the brand-new Flathub.

Redesigned Flathub Is Now Live

The redesigned Flathub.

Before we get into what’s new, the most eager of you can visit the new Flathub immediately at the well-known location, https://flathub.org.

The revamped Flathub offers many new features and improvements to provide users a better experience while navigating and installing applications for their Linux-based systems.

The homepage displays the new applications, recently updated apps, verified ones, and top-rated ones. In addition, users can browse applications by categories or search for specific applications using keywords.

I’m guessing you were immediately struck by the word “verified.” But what does it mean in the case of Flathub? In short, apps marked with verified badges guarantee the legitimacy of the application. This assures the security of end-users when using it.

Verified app.

At the same time, in the new Flathub, you can find a lot of useful additional information on the page of each app, such as the size of the app, how much space the installation will take on your disk, how many times it has been downloaded as well as a graphic presentation about it, and much more.

Flathub app details.

So, what can we say in conclusion? With its sleek new interface and enhanced functionalities, the redesigned Flathub is set to become the go-to destination for Linux users seeking to easily discover, install, and manage a wide range of Flatpak applications.

Considering Flatpak’s growing popularity as a format for Linux software distribution, the future seems bright for Flathub. So, enjoy the new design and functionalities, and happy Flatpaking!