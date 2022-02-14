Flatpak on Linux: What It Is and How to Install Apps with It

Here we will learn what is Flatpak, how to install Flatpak on Linux, and how to use the Flatpak command-line user interface to install, remove, and update Flatpak applications.

Table of Contents

Package management is probably the most important feature of any Linux distro that eases the method of Linux apps installation and maintenance. Surely nowadays, if you want to download any application, you must’ve come across the words ‘Flatpak’ or ‘Flathub’.

Sometimes you need a newer version of a program than is available in the software repositories because it has some new or improved feature you need. However, it happens that you can’t install the version you want on your system because the latest version of that program needs newer versions of the system libraries than you have.

That’s when something like Flatpak comes into play.

What is Flatpak?

Flatpak makes it possible for users to install applications in an isolated environment known as “Sandbox”, in a way that is decoupled from the underlying operating system. It is a universal package management system to build, install and run applications on different Linux distributions.

Flatpak is originally developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community, made up of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations.

Each Flatpak application depends on runtime in order to work properly on a host system and comes in bundled with all dependent libraries inside the app. A runtime is nothing but a set of basic dependencies (libraries) required by an application. There are currently three main runtimes available: Freedesktop, GNOME, and KDE.

Installing Flatpak on Linux

Flatpak installation is a two-step procedure. First, in order to use Flatpak packages, your Linux distro must have Flatpak support. The most recent version of some Linux distros such as Fedora, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, Zorin OS, and Endless OS comes with pre-installed and default Flatpak support.

Here’s how you can add Flatpak’s support by installing the flatpak package on other Linux distros:

Install Flatpak on Ubuntu, Debian, and Pop!_OS

sudo apt install flatpak

Install Flatpak on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, CentOS, and RHEL

sudo dnf install flatpak

Install Flatpak on Arch Linux and Manjaro

sudo pacman -S flatpak

Install Flatpak on openSUSE

sudo zypper install flatpak

For all other Linux distributions, you can check here.

Install Flatpak Applications

Once you finish installing the flatpak package, you are ready for installation of Flatpak applications. But before we do that, let’s get aware of the main Flatpak repository – Flathub ( https://flathub.org ).

To actually install Flatpak apps you need to connect the flatpak tool to a repository. Flathub is a central Flatpak repository that aims to be the place to get and distribute apps for Linux in Flatpak format. You can browse what’s available on Flathub here.

To enable Flathub repository to enable you to install applications from Flathub, issue the command below:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Search for Flatpak Apps

Once the repository is added you can check if a certain application is available within it. You can treat Flatpak as a regular package manager.

You can search for a Flatpak app by using the flatpak search command. For example, let’s search for Spotify:

flatpak search spotify

The output gives you details about the Flatpak application such as the Application ID, the version, the branch, and a brief summary of the application.

Install a Flatpak App

The basic syntax to install applications using Flatpak is flatpak install applicationID . So, the command to install Spotify will be:

sudo flatpak install com.spotify.Client

Run a Flatpak App

Running a Flatpak is quite simple. For example, in our case, here is how the command will look like:

flatpak run com.spotify.Client

Of course, you can run the app like any other from the App Launcher you use.

List Installed Flatpak Apps

You can list all the currently installed Flatpak apps by running the command shown below:

flatpak list

To update Flatpak packages within your system, run:

flatpak update

Keep in mind that if all packages are already up to date, there will be no new changes after running the aforementioned command.

Uninstall a Flatpak App

Finally, if you don’t need the Flatpak application anymore, removing it is quite a simple operation. The syntax of the command is flatpak uninstall applicationID .

For example, to remove Spotify, execute the command:

sudo flatpak uninstall com.spotify.Client

Removing Unused Flatpak Runtimes

It is a good practice to clean your system and free up space from time to time. You can remove the unused Flatpak runtimes by using the command shown below:

flatpak uninstall --unused

Flatpak: Pros & Cons

Without doubts, Flatpak has revolutionized package management in Linux. But like any other technology, this one comes with its good and not-so-good sides. So, let’s summarize them.

Pros

Build for every distro – You can install Flatpak packages on any distro you want. In other words, you can create one app and distribute it to the entire Linux desktop market.

– You can install Flatpak packages on any distro you want. In other words, you can create one app and distribute it to the entire Linux desktop market. Application sandboxing – All applications are limited to a set of predefined permissions, enhancing privacy and security.

– All applications are limited to a set of predefined permissions, enhancing privacy and security. Up-to-date package versions – The Flatpak packages on flathub.org can be more up-to-date than what the various Linux distributions offer in their own repositories.

– The Flatpak packages on flathub.org can be more up-to-date than what the various Linux distributions offer in their own repositories. OS safety – Because none of your system libraries are upgraded you do not risk instability or problems with your other programs or operating system.

– Because none of your system libraries are upgraded you do not risk instability or problems with your other programs or operating system. Easy to use – Offers easy integration with an existing software center on your Linux distribution.

Cons

“Bloated” than native apps – Many Flatpak packages have dependencies and they tend to be gigantic. For example, a simple Calculator app can take up more than 300+ MB of storage space.

– Many Flatpak packages have dependencies and they tend to be gigantic. For example, a simple Calculator app can take up more than 300+ MB of storage space. Memory usage – Each app with a new runtime adds another hundred megabytes or more of RAM usage.

– Each app with a new runtime adds another hundred megabytes or more of RAM usage. Speed – The Flatpak apps have to load all their own libraries from disk instead of using what’s already on the system or in memory. This slows down the time they need to get started. Of course, once running, they should not be slower than regular packages.

Conclusion

I hope that now you have a good idea of what Flatpak is all about. It makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Moreover, it’s good when you want to use applications that are not in your distribution’s repository or if you require a newer version of an application.

For additional help or useful information, I recommend you to check the official Flatpak website.

Feel free to express your opinion or ask any doubt in the comments section below.