Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: We Have a New Pi Priced at $15

Today we can take a look at the brand new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W which has just been released by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. So let’s go and take a closer look.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a tiny low-cost computer with a massive user base that is perfect for embedded projects. But let’s start with the name. The number 2 indicating second generation and the W meaning that it’s got wireless connectivity.

Compared with the original Raspberry Pi Zero we can see that the form factor is identical and the connectors are also identical. So a new board should be a drop-in replacement for the existing board except with more power. In addition it should also work with the existing accessories.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Specs

CPU Quad Core ARM Cortex-A53 running at 1 GHz RAM 512 MB Low Power DDR2 GPIO Standard 40 Pin (unpopulated) Connectors Mini HDMI Micro USB power Micro USB 2.0 data Camera connector (Requires adapter) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 65mm x 30mm

This new board is dominated by one component and this is a brand new chip designed by Raspberry Pi and knows as the RP3A0 or just the RP3. This is a SIP (system-in-package) that contains both the SoC and the RAM.

So whereas on the first generation Pi Zero models the RAM was stacked on top of the SoC, here both the RAM and the SoC are in the same package.

In that package the CPU is quad-core with four 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1GHz and this is coupled with 512 MB of SDRAM. The memory is Low Power DDR2 running at 450 MHz and the SoC is similar to what was used on early Pi 3 models.

Therefore we have a lot more processing power on the new Zero as the original Zero models are single core. However the RAM on the new Pi Zero 2 W is the same as previously, which is a little disappointing, but let’s keep in mind that the specification is limited by the $15 price tag.

The GPU is a VideoCore 4 design with the same image sensor pipeline and video codecs.

In terms of connectivity what we have here is very similar to what we had on the original Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W models with a Micro SD card slot, Mini HDMI connector and two Micro USB 2 connectors. One of which is used to power the board and the other for plugging in peripherals.

Critically for projects we also have a CSI (camera serial interface) connector as well as an 40 pin unpopulated GPIO header, which means that Zero 2 W comes without a pin header.

Finally the last thing we’ll not mentioned is on the top of the board which is the wireless module. It offers 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.2.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is officially prices at $15.

For more information about the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, you can refer to the the product’s website.