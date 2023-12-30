MX-23.1 Raspberry PI OS Respin Released, Here’s What’s New

Get the Latest MX-23.1 Raspberry Pi Respin, based on Debian 12.4 with customized MX tools, streamlined for Pi hardware.

MX Linux is a desktop-oriented distribution based on Debian’s stable branch, known for its simplicity, stability, and ease of use.

The most recent update, version 23.1 “Libreto,” was launched mid-October. As 2023 comes to a close, the distribution brings a pleasant surprise for its numerous enthusiasts: a version of the OS tailored for Raspberry Pi devices.

Key Features of MX-23.1 Raspberry PI OS Respin

MX-23.1 Raspberry PI OS Respin

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, MX Linux 23.1 Raspberry Pi Respin comes fully rebased on the latest stable Debian’s 12.4 “Bookworm” branch and is compatible with many Pi models, including Pi 4, Pi 400, and the newly launched Pi 5.

In addition, our tests revealed that the new release also operates flawlessly on earlier Pi models, like Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. To run it, you need to have a minimum of a 16GB memory card or a USB device.

This edition stands out by integrating the robust features of MX Tools into a system image optimized for Raspberry Pi devices, allowing users to take advantage of the full range of convenient GUI tools available in the x86 version of the operating system.

MX Tools

Another highlight is the setup process on the first boot, specifically designed by the MX developers for the Pi version of their operating system. Here, you can quickly set up a new user with a password and primary settings, guided by a simple and intuitive interface. Currently, it’s available only in English.

Software-wise, compared to its x86 counterparts, in MX Linux 23.1 Raspberry Pi Respin, the developers have opted for Chromium over Firefox, primarily due to Chromium’s superior startup speed on Raspberry Pi hardware.

However, there is something we want to draw attention to. The release ships with a pared-down set of default applications, such as part of LibreOffice 7.4.7, VLC 3.0.20, Geany 1.38, etc., ensuring a lightweight and efficient system. Of course, Raspberry Pi Config and Pi Imager are also available by default.

But don’t worry if you find the limited number of apps disturbing; it’s not a big deal. Including the MX Packageinstaller allows users to easily augment their system with additional software, effectively bridging the default application suite gaps.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes. The ARM64 image of MX-23.1 tailored for Raspberry Pi devices is available here.