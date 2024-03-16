Void Linux’s March 2024 Update Brings Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Void Linux, the versatile and systemd-free rolling Linux distribution known for its simplicity and the unique choice of runit as its init system, has just unveiled its latest image release. Marked by version 20240314, it has been promoted to current status and is readily available for enthusiasts and professionals.

One of the highlights of this release is the introduction of a keymap selector in LightDM on XFCE images. This allows users to select their preferred keyboard layout at the login screen, making Void Linux more accessible to a global user base.

Furthermore, the update takes a step forward in ensuring accurate timekeeping by enabling the chrony NTP daemon by default in live images, promising more reliable time synchronization for users right out of the box.

While these are helpful improvements, the updated Void Linux release’s primary focus is elsewhere, namely on SBC devices and the Raspberry Pi in particular.

In light of this, its images for Raspberry Pi now offer enhanced installation flexibility, supporting installation on non-SD card storage without the need for manual configuration. This improvement applies to the Pi models that support booting from USB or NVMe storage, greatly expanding the potential use cases and performance of Raspberry Pi devices running Void Linux.

Additionally, the default size of the “/boot” partition on Raspberry Pi images has been increased from 64MiB to 256MiB, thus providing more space for kernel and firmware updates, addressing a common limitation in previous releases.

And now, to the icing on the cake. In a significant development for Raspberry Pi 5 users, Void Linux has introduced dedicated support for this latest model. With that said, the rpi-aarch64 images are now compatible with Pi 5, allowing users to leverage the full capabilities of this new hardware.

After installation, users can opt to switch to the Raspberry Pi 5-specific “rpi5-kernel” package, ensuring optimal performance and compatibility.

