DietPi 8.25 Enhances User Experience on Multiple Platforms

DietPi 8.25 introduces support for Orange Pi 3B and PINE64 STAR64, enhancing options for diverse SBC users.

DietPi, the lightweight and versatile operating system designed for single-board computers (SBCs), has just unveiled its latest iteration, DietPi 8.25, based on the latest stable Debian 12.4 release.

This new version brings a host of enhancements, bug fixes, and, notably, support for new SBCs, solidifying its position as a favored choice for SBC enthusiasts and professionals.

DietPi 8.25

DietPi’s New Additions: Orange Pi 3B and PINE64 STAR64

One of the headline features of DietPi v8.25 is the introduction of support for two new SBCs – the Orange Pi 3B and the PINE64 STAR64. The Orange Pi 3B, powered by the RK3566 processor and the RISC-V-based PINE64 STAR64, are significant additions to the extensive list of DietPi’s supported devices.

Testing images for both new boards are available for download from the project’s website.

Raspberry Pi and Quartz64 Enhancements

In addition to supporting new boards, DietPi v8.25 also rolls out significant enhancements for existing ones. For Raspberry Pi users, there are preparations for support of Raspberry Pi 5, including a script for migration to new official firmware and kernel packages.

Furthermore, the DietPi 8.25 release also involves a shift in the boot mount point (from “boot” to “/boot/firmware“), which is still in beta due to potential issues with existing scripts.

Lastly, Quartz64 users can look forward to a major kernel upgrade to the most up-to-date Linux 6.6.7 and a switch to the latest unmodified mainline U-Boot 2023.10. This update promises improved performance and fixed issues like the changing onboard Ethernet MAC address on every boot.

DietPi’s software suite has also received notable updates. For example, NZBGet, a popular Usenet news grabber, has migrated to a new project maintainer’s repository. The update includes shifting from plain text files to journal logging, enhancing the software’s functionality.

Other software options like DietPi-Update, Proxmox, Ampache, Kodi, and TasmoAdmin have also received crucial bug fixes, improving stability and usability.

For a complete list of changes, refer to the release announcement. Updated installation images for DietPi 8.25 are available for download from the downloads section of the project website.