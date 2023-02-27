PeaZip 9.1 File Archiver Brings Usability Improvements

PeaZip 9.1 file archiver is available for download with a refined scripting engine and an overhaul of the application’s look.

PeaZip is a free and open-source, cross-platform file archiver utility for Windows, Linux, and macOS that supports a wide range of file formats, including ZIP, RAR, 7Z, TAR, and many others. It allows users to compress and decompress files and folders, create and extract encrypted archives, and split and join large files.

The app includes a powerful file manager, allowing users to browse and edit the contents of archives without having to extract them first. Furthermore, one of the unique features of PeaZip is its ability to create self-extracting archives, which are executable files that can automatically extract their contents when run.

Let’s look at the new PeaZip 9.1 release, which significantly improves this popular file archiver app.

What’s New in PeaZip 9.1 File Archiver?

PeaZip 9.1 File Archiver

The new release brings a major restyle in the application’s look & feel and themes, improving general usability. For example, File Manager now includes “Open in a new tab” and “Open in a new window” controls, making it easier to open the console in the current path and access clipboard content. Moreover, smart filename sorting and archive search have also been improved.

In addition to the visual enhancements, the “Themes” screen layout has been reduced, with less commonly used settings being relocated to the “Advanced” section. At the same time, Zooming can now reduce and increase the size of graphic objects. But that’s not all – PeaZip 9.1 brings an overhaul of the style of thematic and non-thematic icons to match modern systems’ user interface better.

Regarding functionality, the context menu response on Windows is now 15-40% faster than version 9.0. Moreover, the confirmation dialog displays the internal (in-archive) destination path when adding files to existing archives.

The PeaZip’s scripting engine has also received attention in the new version.

It is now possible to export archive conversion tasks as CLI scripts and to stick to the syntax of a specific 7z/p7zip version to work on platforms that have not received the latest 7z/p7zip updates or are meant to work with older versions of the binary.

Finally, we’ll highlight that Brotli and Zstandard support and auto extraction of compressed TAR archives has also been improved.

As always, you can refer to the release notes for more information about all changes in the new version.

Install PeaZip on Linux

The recommended way to install PeaZip on Linux is to use the app’s Flatpak version.

flatpak install flathub io.github.peazip.PeaZip

Then, log out and log in, search for “peazip” in your application launcher, and start it.

PeaZip Launcher

However, if you’re unfamiliar with Flatpak, don’t worry. Here’s our excellent guide to everything you need to know to get started with Flatpak on Linux.