PeaZip 9.5 File Archiver Brings UI and Performance Improvements

The latest PeaZip 9.5 archiver unveils heightened performance, a faster mode for archive browsing, and polished file manager functionalities.

PeaZip is a free and open-source cross-platform file archiver utility focusing on security. It allows users to compress files and folders into various formats and extract archived and compressed files from many archive types.

For compression, it uses its native PEA (Pack Encrypt Authenticate) format and can also compress into formats like 7Z, ARC, BZ2, GZ, PAQ/ZPAQ, PEA, QUAD, TAR, UPX, WIM, and ZIP. The app supports even more formats for decompression, including popular ones like RAR, CAB, ISO, and many others.

The just-released 9.5 version has many improvements, so let’s look at them.

PeaZip 9.5 File Archiver Highlights

PeaZip 9.5

Let’s start with the changes under the hood first. PeaZip 9.5 improves memory management and listing algorithm, resulting in up to -10% memory usage and up to +25% browsing speed.

But even more impressive, the app observed up to +60% speed improvement for tasks working on multiple separate small archives.

Moreover, it is now possible to use binaries in system paths for all supported OSes. Users can also store selected CRC or hash values for all listed files using the checksum/hash screen context menu. This feature is compatible with Coreutils sha256sum and other comparable programs.

On the GUI side, there have also been improvements. The file manager can now remember open tabs and reopen the most recent closed ones. In addition, the main theme icons have been updated, and the archive browser allows you to change the encoding of ZIP filenames quickly.

Finally, PeaZip 9.5 brings a better task scheduler that makes it easier to use the Pause button when running several tasks simultaneously and improves the extraction context menu.

You can refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.