openSUSE Leap 15.2 Reached End-of-Life

As of January 4, 2022, openSUSE Leap 15.2 will no longer receive security and maintenance updates as the version is now EOL (End-ofLife).

openSUSE Leap 15.2 was released 18 months ago (July 2, 2020) and is based on the SUSE Enterprise Linux 15 operating system family.

The openSUSE Project recommends that Leap 15.2 users should upgrade to the latest version of openSUSE Leap 15.3 as soon as possible, which will be supported by software updates and security patches until November 2022.

Those who continue to use EOL versions will be exposed to vulnerabilities because these discontinued versions no longer receive security and maintenance updates. This is why users need to upgrade to the newer minor release; openSUSE Leap 15.3!

openSUSE Leap 15.2 was released on July 2, 2020. It’s based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 (Service Pack 2) and comes with a new Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Container packages. Meanwhile, the openSUSE project works on openSUSE Leap 15.4, the next major version slated for release in June 2022, according to the release’s roadmap.

Users can upgrade from 15.2 to 15.3 by downloading the ISO image or following the instructions provided here. Users interested in changing from the point release version to the rolling version can move to openSUSE Tumbleweed, which provides large daily and frequent updates of all software in the official repositories.

Related: openSUSE Leap vs Tumbleweed, Difference Between Them Explained