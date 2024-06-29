openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI

The new openSUSE Agama 9 installer introduces a sleek web interface, improved AutoYaST support, enhanced networking, and more.

An announcement has just been made from the floors of the openSUSE Conference 2024: the release of the Agama Installer v9. But before diving into the specifics, let’s say what this is about for those unfamiliar with the subject.

Agama is the next-generation installer still in development, set to debut in the upcoming openSUSE’s ALP releases. The previous version, Agama 8, introduced a new HTTP API and enhanced the user interface for managing storage devices, making it powerful yet user-friendly.

Now, Agama 9 builds on this with a new look and features. Here they are.

What’s New in openSUSE Agama 9 Installer

Agama 9 debuts a new modern web user interface that adopts a classic design approach with a sidebar for improved navigation. An overhaul was necessary as the previous version could not adequately support the expanding features.

The networking area, in particular, also received significant enhancements, suggesting a focus on connectivity and configuration ease.

Another highlight of Agama 9 is its compatibility with AutoYaST, which many openSUSE users use for automated system deployments.

In light of this, Agama 9 can now partially import AutoYaST profiles, translating them into a format it can process. This compatibility extends to key deployment features like partitioning and networking.

Moreover, the installer now provides more detailed hardware information during the setup process and supports advanced configuration through the command-line interface. This includes a new feature that allows users to modify and apply configurations directly from their preferred editor.

Lastly, the new Agama Live ISO enhances security, replacing the default ‘linux‘ root password with customizable or randomly generated ones. Additionally, the ISO now supports the installation of user-defined packages, facilitating updates and modifications directly on the live system.

Refer to the announcement for additional details on openSUSE’s new Agama v9 installer.

For those eager to see it in action, the project has released testing images of the Agama Live ISO. These can be booted on both virtual and bare-metal systems, allowing users to experience the new interface and features firsthand.