ONLYOFFICE 7.2 Is Out with UI Changes and New Functionalities

ONLYOFFICE 7.2 features toolbar optimizations for smaller screens, a redesigned search inside the document, and an improved font engine.

ONLYOFFICE is a free cross-platform business-class productivity platform designed for internal team collaboration. It is unique because it includes document, spreadsheet, and presentation editors in a single desktop app.

This open-source MS Office alternative works with the most popular file formats, including DOCX, ODT, XLSX, ODS, CSV, PPTX, and ODP, and is free to use on Linux, Windows, and macOS platforms.

Furthermore, one of ONLYOFFICE’s advantages is that it can be integrated with popular file sync and share applications like Nextcloud or Seafile.

Recently, the dev team released a brand-new ONLYOFFICE 7.2 version. With that said, let’s take a look at what’s new.

ONLYOFFICE 7.2 Highlights

We’ll start with changes that affect all ONLYOFFICE’s editors. And one of the most notable is that the top bar has been optimized to appear correctly on small screens. This is useful for those users who do not have modern high-resolution screens.

We continue with the inclusion of two additional UI themes, “Contrast Dark” and “System default,” which were previously unavailable. Additionally, the header icons and the settings page have also been redesigned.

The following significant change is the entirely revised logic by which ONLYOFFICE 7.2’s applications search inside documents. Unfortunately, the developers have not provided any relevant specifics about what we can expect from this improvement.

We can’t fail to highlight that the font engine has significantly improved. But more importantly, ONLYOFFICE 7.2 finally receives ligature support and the ability to insert tables as OLE (Object Linking and Embedding) objects.

Let’s now look at the four ONLYOFFICE applications, Document, Spreadsheet, Presentation, and Form, to see what has changed.

ONLYOFFICE Document ONLYOFFICE Spreadsheet ONLYOFFICE Presentation ONLYOFFICE Form

The Document app can now remove the Header/Footer from the toolbar and put the current heading in the TOC (Table of Contents).

Users of previous versions of this office suite will notice that the Document app’s navigation panel has been renamed in ONLYOFFICE 7.2 to “Headings.” On top of that, converting PDF, DjVu, and XPS files to DOCX has been greatly improved.

The Spreadsheet Editor has also received some love. Now it can “Switch rows and columns” for Chart and highlight the line numbers when using filters. In addition, the “First sheet” and “Last sheet” options have been removed from the bottom toolbar.

ONLYOFFICE 7.2’s Presentation Editor app can now use a custom path in animations and a new advanced settings “Placement” tab for shapes, charts, and images.

And so we come to the last app in the office suite, Form, which in this version has the added ability to set a tag for a field and to search in the embedded forms. On top of that, it also comes with three new field types ready to be inserted into your documents – “Phone Number,” Email Address,” and “Complex Field.”

Of course, numerous other improvements and bug fixes exist across the entire ONLYOFFICE 7.2 release. You can refer to the change log for detailed information about all changes.

Download

The Linux version of ONLYOFFICE 7.2 is available for download as a DEB and RPM package for local installation. However, if you’re unsure how to install it, our guides on the subject will be helpful – here for RPM-based Linux distros and here for DEB-based ones.

In addition, ONLYOFFICE is also available as a Snap, Flatpak, and AppImage package. However, at the time of writing, these had not yet been updated with the most recent ONLYOFFICE 7.2 version.