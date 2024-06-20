ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1 Introduces Advanced PDF Editor and More

ONLYOFFICE Docs, a widely used online office suite, has launched its latest version, 8.1. This release introduces a range of new functionalities and enhancements that promise to streamline workflow and improve user experience in document management. The new version brings over 30 new features and resolves 432 bugs.

What’s New in ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1

ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1

The highlight of this release is the full-featured PDF Editor, designed to cater to the ubiquitous use of PDFs in business workflows. Users can now view and annotate PDFs and edit text directly within the document.

Additional functionalities include inserting and deleting pages and integrating objects like tables, shapes, and images, making it an all-in-one solution for PDF management.

Moreover, the PDF Editor also transitions to supporting PDF forms natively, eliminating the need for the previous DOCXF format. This move simplifies creating and filling out forms, enhancing document handling efficiency in web and desktop applications.

ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1’s document editor now allows users to apply and recognize background colors from documents created in other office suites, ensuring seamless document compatibility.

Customizing page numbering formats and toggling between editing, reviewing, and viewing modes can now be done effortlessly, with individual settings that do not disturb collaborative work.

For spreadsheet users, the update provides enhanced security features, like restricted viewing of cells in protected ranges, and introduces new functions such as “GETPIVOTDATA” and “IMPORTRANGE.” Collaboration is also smoother, with cell changes now highlighted in the Version History.

ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1 Spreadsheet

Presentation creators will appreciate the new Slide Master feature, which facilitates consistent slide layouts and an Animation pane that visually tracks animation effects across slides.

ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1 also focuses on global usability with improved Right-to-Left (RTL) support and the addition of multiple new languages in the spreadsheet editor. The interface has been tweaked for better user interaction, including repositioned buttons and accessible paragraph formatting settings.

Additionally, the suite offers an expanded template library, now including templates for various document types in multiple languages, which can significantly save users time and effort.

The announcement provides detailed information about all changes. ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1 is now available for download as a self-hosted version, with cloud solutions to follow shortly.