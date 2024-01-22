MX Linux 23.2 “Libretto” Brings Debian 12.4 Base and More

The second update in the MX's "Libretto" series, 23.2, offers an improved theme, new tools, and PipeWire 1.0.

MX Linux is a lightweight and user-friendly Linux distribution based on Debian’s stable branch, known for its simplicity, solid performance, and low resource requirements.

Three months have passed since the launch of MX Linux 23.1, the previous installment in the “Libretto” series. Now, we welcome MX Linux 23.2. Let’s dive into the changes and updates this new release brings.

Key Highlights of MX-23.2 “Libretto”

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, MX Linux 23.2 comes fully rebased on the stable Debian’s 12.4 “Bookworm” branch and MX repositories, as the key features of this release include:

Installer Enhancements

The update introduces significant improvements to the installer, such as better fstab generation, a more intuitive GUI, and fixes for the “toram” live feature.

MX-23.2 introduces “MX Locale” to manage system locale and language settings easily.

Additionally, “papirus-folder-colors” adds a playful touch, allowing users to customize papirus-themed folder colors.

The main Xfce and Fluxbox ISOs have been upgraded to the latest 6.1 kernels, while the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) flavor features the 6.6 Liquorix kernel. An optional auto-update feature for kernels is also available.

On the apps side, the KDE/Plasma ISO has swapped Webcamoid with Kamoso, while the Xfce and Fluxbox versions now feature the Guvcview webcam app.

Other MX Linux 23.2 Highlights

In addition to the above, the update also brings:

Theme and Accessibility Fixes : MX-23.2 addresses previous issues with mx-comfort-themes, resolving problems like white text on white backgrounds.

: MX-23.2 addresses previous issues with mx-comfort-themes, resolving problems like white text on white backgrounds. Development Support : Including “build-essential” packages directly on the ISO caters to users needing to compile offline drivers.

: Including “build-essential” packages directly on the ISO caters to users needing to compile offline drivers. PipeWire 1.0 and Updated Manual : The introduction of PipeWire 1.0 and a thoroughly updated manual enhance both the multimedia experience and user guidance.

: The introduction of PipeWire 1.0 and a thoroughly updated manual enhance both the multimedia experience and user guidance. New Wallpaper Option : A visually stunning “MX LINUX Desert Landscape” wallpaper adds to the aesthetic appeal of the desktop.

: A visually stunning “MX LINUX Desert Landscape” wallpaper adds to the aesthetic appeal of the desktop. Comprehensive Language Updates: MX-23.2 has undergone extensive language updates, making it more accessible globally.

All ISOs included in MX-23.2 have been updated with the latest packages from the Debian and MX repositories, ensuring users can access the most recent and secure software.

Furthermore, the MX Raspberry Pi Respin has also been refreshed with the latest packages from the MX and RPiOS repositories, extending these improvements to the Raspberry Pi community.

For a complete list of changes, please refer to the release announcement. You can grab the installation ISO images from the download section on the project’s website.

If you want to give MX Linux 23.2 a try, the distro offers 32-bit and 64-bit versions, as only the KDE flavor doesn’t have a 32-bit variant.

For current MX-23 users, the transition is smooth and hassle-free, as all new packages and updates are accessible through regular update channels. In other words, there’s no need for a complete reinstall – just run “apt update & apt upgrade” to bump your system to the latest release.