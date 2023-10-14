Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS Becomes SLTS with 10 Years of Support

Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS gets a decade of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform and its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program.

Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS (Long Term Support) is known for its stability, performance, and reliability, like its still supported LTS-predecessors, 4.14, 4.19, 5.4, 5.10, and 5.15.

This is currently the default kernel relied upon by one of the colossi of the Linux world, Debian 12 (Bookworm), which came out earlier this June.

After the recent announcement that Linux LTS kernels will move to only a two-year maintenance cycle, extended support becomes crucial, particularly for systems in critical infrastructure sectors and the enterprise world in general.

Fortunately, Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS has recently made headlines by receiving a 10-years of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) and its Super-Long-Term Stable (SLTS) Kernel Program.

The Role of the Civil Infrastructure Platform

The Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) is an open-source software project and collaborative initiative under the wing of The Linux Foundation that focuses on providing a stable and customizable software base for industrial and civil infrastructure systems, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term reliability, security, and sustainability of critical infrastructure components.

These days came the announcement that the CIP project has expanded its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel program with a Linux kernel 6.1-based series.

Linux 6.1 Becomes Part of CIP’s SLTS Kernel Program

The Super-Long-Term Stable (SLTS) Kernel Program, part of CIP’s broader initiatives, is designed to extend the longevity of the LTS Linux kernel releases by offering extended support for up to a decade or more.

The CIP kernels are developed and reviewed with the same meticulous attention as regular Long-Term-Stable (LTS) kernels. Our developers actively participate in reviewing and testing LTS kernels, contributing to the overall quality and security of the platform. Yoshi Kobayashi, TSC Chair at the CIP project

Linux kernels included in the SLTS program receive extended 10-year support from the kernel’s initial release date.

Considering this, Linux kernel 6.1 will enjoy support until August 2033, ensuring that critical infrastructures betting on it will remain resilient, secure, and ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

Finally, we’ll add that the Linux kernels currently supported as part of CIP’s Super-Long-Term Stable program include versions 4.4-cip, 4.19-cip, and 5.10-cip, now joined by Linux kernel 6.1.