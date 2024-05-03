Wine 9.8 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine

Wine 9.8 debuts with an updated Mono engine, better ARM support, and 22 bug fixes.

Two weeks after its previous 9.7 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of Wine 9.8.

The latest update brings several improvements and new features designed to enhance the functionality and stability of Windows applications across different platforms, particularly on ARM devices.

Key highlights from the Wine 9.8 release include:

Mono Engine Upgrade : The built-in Mono engine, essential for running .NET applications without the actual .NET framework, has been updated to version 9.1, promising better performance and increased compatibility with .NET applications.

: The built-in Mono engine, essential for running .NET applications without the actual .NET framework, has been updated to version 9.1, promising better performance and increased compatibility with .NET applications. IDL-Generated Files : Interface Definition Language (IDL) files now use fully interpreted stubs. This change improves the integration of various applications with the operating system, ensuring smoother operation and better handling of Windows APIs.

: Interface Definition Language (IDL) files now use fully interpreted stubs. This change improves the integration of various applications with the operating system, ensuring smoother operation and better handling of Windows APIs. Enhanced RPC/COM Support on ARM : Wine 9.8 introduces significant improvements in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) and COM (Component Object Model) support on ARM platforms. This enhancement is a boon for users running Wine on ARM-based devices, such as the increasingly popular ARM laptops, as it ensures more reliable and efficient performance of applications that rely on these technologies.

: Wine 9.8 introduces significant improvements in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) and COM (Component Object Model) support on ARM platforms. This enhancement is a boon for users running Wine on ARM-based devices, such as the increasingly popular ARM laptops, as it ensures more reliable and efficient performance of applications that rely on these technologies. Various Bug Fixes: As with every release, Wine 9.8 includes numerous bug fixes (22 in total) that address issues reported by users from previous versions. These contribute to Wine’s overall stability and reliability, making it a more robust solution for running Windows applications on non-Windows platforms.

Wine 9.8’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation.

The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.