KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE releases Frameworks 6.1.0 with new features and crucial bug fixes for better stability, improving Qt libraries with new functionalities.
KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 Rolls Out, Here's What's New

Today, KDE has announced the launch of KDE Frameworks 6.1.0, the latest update to its suite of 83 add-on libraries built on top of the Qt framework. These libraries provide a wide range of functionality commonly needed in software development.

This update is the latest installment in monthly releases designed to provide developers with consistent and predictable improvements.

What’s New in KDE Frameworks 6.1.0

The new version includes significant updates across various components, ensuring more reliable and efficient software development. Here are some of the notable changes:

  • Attica: Improved error handling so that jobs that are canceled no longer trigger an error.
  • Baloo: Enhancements in the file indexing process, including path handling and transaction management fixes.
  • Bluez Qt: Added support for manufacturer data in LE advertisements, enhancing Bluetooth capabilities.
  • Breeze Icons: Numerous icon updates for improved user interface consistency and compatibility adjustments, such as for KDE’s video editing software, Kdenlive.
  • Framework Integration: Minor fixes and typo corrections in user interaction requests.
  • KIconThemes and KIO: Enhancements for better performance and user experience on various platforms, including icon handling and file operations fixes.
  • Kirigami: Updates to improve user interface components, including dialog behavior and visual adjustments.
  • Syntax Highlighting: Updates to support new syntax and languages, ensuring compatibility with the latest programming standards.

This release also addresses numerous bugs, bringing stability and performance improvements. Developers looking to get hands-on with KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 can download the source code and follow the provided compilation instructions.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 6.1.0.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *