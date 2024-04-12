KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE releases Frameworks 6.1.0 with new features and crucial bug fixes for better stability, improving Qt libraries with new functionalities.

Today, KDE has announced the launch of KDE Frameworks 6.1.0, the latest update to its suite of 83 add-on libraries built on top of the Qt framework. These libraries provide a wide range of functionality commonly needed in software development.

This update is the latest installment in monthly releases designed to provide developers with consistent and predictable improvements.

What’s New in KDE Frameworks 6.1.0

The new version includes significant updates across various components, ensuring more reliable and efficient software development. Here are some of the notable changes:

Attica: Improved error handling so that jobs that are canceled no longer trigger an error.

Baloo: Enhancements in the file indexing process, including path handling and transaction management fixes.

Bluez Qt: Added support for manufacturer data in LE advertisements, enhancing Bluetooth capabilities.

Breeze Icons: Numerous icon updates for improved user interface consistency and compatibility adjustments, such as for KDE's video editing software, Kdenlive.

Framework Integration: Minor fixes and typo corrections in user interaction requests.

KIconThemes and KIO: Enhancements for better performance and user experience on various platforms, including icon handling and file operations fixes.

Kirigami: Updates to improve user interface components, including dialog behavior and visual adjustments.

Syntax Highlighting: Updates to support new syntax and languages, ensuring compatibility with the latest programming standards.

This release also addresses numerous bugs, bringing stability and performance improvements. Developers looking to get hands-on with KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 can download the source code and follow the provided compilation instructions.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 6.1.0.