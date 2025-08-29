Immich 1.140 Photo and Video Backup Adds Background Sync

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.140. The update introduces three main features: background sync in the beta timeline, a read-only mode, and a location management utility.

Background sync now detects new assets and adds them to an upload queue, which the operating system processes automatically. Additionally, local and remote data sync also runs periodically in the background. Beta users must toggle the upload button off and on once to enable background workers.

The other main novelty, read-only mode, prevents accidental edits or deletions. By double-tapping the profile photo in the app, only viewing is allowed, and all action buttons are hidden.

The new location management tool enables users to locate and edit missing GPS data. Through “Utilities” > “Manage location” on the web interface, assets with missing location information can be filtered by date and updated in bulk.

Manage missing GPS location.

Additional changes include support for custom headers in the TypeScript SDK, automatic refresh of the album page after sharing, and new shortcut information in the album picker.

Bug fixes cover web, mobile, and backend issues. These include thumbnail caching to disk, timeline scroll error handling, Safari multi-download handling, album filter corrections, storage quota calculations, race conditions in motion video extraction, and adjustments to shortcuts, gestures, and animations.

For a full rundown of fixes and enhancements, check out the release’s changelog.

Image credits: Immich Project