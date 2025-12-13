KDE Plasma 6.6 Will Enhance Display Handling and Scaling on Wayland

KDE developers continue preparing Plasma 6.6, and although there are still over two months to go before the final stable release (scheduled for February 17, 2026), the team posts weekly updates on the KDE Blogs about what changes to expect from this version. After covering some of them last week, we now have a new batch to look at.

One of the most visible new changes in Plasma 6.6 will be vastly improved screen mirroring support in the Wayland session. According to KDE developers, mirroring now works reliably and smoothly, addressing long-standing limitations that previously made the feature inconsistent or difficult to use.

Alongside this, the kscreen-doctor command-line tool will gain the ability to add custom screen modes, a practical solution for users with exotic, misbehaving, or otherwise unsupported displays when running Wayland.

On the display handling improvements side, KWin will start applying more sensible default scale factors when a TV is connected, reducing the need for manual adjustment and improving out-of-the-box usability for large external screens. The kscreen-doctor tool will also explicitly inform users that screen mirroring is available, making the capability more discoverable than before.

Plasma 6.6 will also introduce functional enhancements across the desktop shell. The Window List widget will gain filtering options that allow users to hide windows not on the current screen, virtual desktop, or activity, matching the behavior already available in Task Manager widgets.

In Discover, KDE’s software center, users on distributions that rely on PackageKit will be able to install and remove fonts directly, broadening Discover’s usefulness beyond applications and updates.

Several interface refinements are also planned. Context menus in the Kicker, Kickoff, and Application Dashboard launchers will group related actions, resulting in a cleaner, more logical layout. The built-in “Minimize All” KWin script, while still disabled by default, will gain an additional shortcut that minimizes all windows except the active one using Meta+Shift+O.

Lastly, regarding window management, KWin rules will be extended so that forcing a titlebar and window frame also works correctly for native Wayland applications, closing a gap between X11 and Wayland behavior. Input handling will also improve, with support for moving windows using Meta+drag when using a drawing tablet stylus.

For more information, refer to Nate Graham’s series “This Week in Plasma” post on the KDE Blogs.