KDE Frameworks 6.6.0 Is Out, Here’s What’s New

Over a month after the previous 6.5.0 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.6.0, expanding its collection of addon libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.

KDE Frameworks 6.6.0 Highlights

KDE Frameworks 6.6.0 introduces several key updates across its various libraries.

Noteworthy among these are new crash-handling capabilities in the Baloo file indexing library and enhancements in the Bluez Qt library for Bluetooth technology, including a new volume setting feature for media transport.

The Breeze Icons set has also seen significant expansions, with the addition of new dialog icons, battery icons with power emblems, and more symbolic icons for use in the Discover software center.

In addition, KDE Frameworks 6.6.0 addresses many bugs, making several icons more accessible and easier to understand.

A significant part of this release focuses on stability improvements. Including CI jobs using Alpine/musl across multiple frameworks exemplifies KDE’s push towards ensuring that the software remains reliable across different system configurations.

Other libraries like KCrash and KAuth have received updates to enhance application stability and error handling.

Developers will find enhancements in the Extra CMake Modules, which now offer better handling of private code options and improvements in Qt feature detection.

The KIO library, central to file management tasks within KDE applications, has also been updated to handle modern file dialog interactions and system integrations more effectively.

This release also addresses accessibility and internationalization. The KCalendarCore now supports xCal events and improves the handling of recurring event calculations.

For international users, improvements in the KI18n library will make applications more accessible to a global audience.

For those interested in getting hands-on with KDE Frameworks 6.6.0, the software is available for download on KDE’s official website. Instructions for compiling from source are provided for those who prefer a more customized installation.



Visit the official release announcement for more detailed information about KDE Frameworks 6.6.0, including a full list of updates and bug fixes.