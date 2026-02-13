KDE Frameworks 6.23 Brings Broad Fixes Across Core Libraries

KDE Frameworks 6.23 is out with stability updates, memory leak fixes, and broad improvements across the KDE libraries and developer platform.

Over a month after the previous 6.22 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.23, expanding its collection of add-on libraries for Qt and enhancing functionality for developers across various platforms.

A major theme in this update is the expanded use of LeakSanitizer (LSAN) in continuous integration. Many frameworks, including KIO, KConfig, KTextEditor, Solid, Kirigami, KArchive, and KCodecs, now enable LSAN in CI to detect memory leaks earlier. At the same time, many individual leak fixes were made, especially in KTextEditor, KIO, KParts, KWidgetsAddons, and related test suites.

Baloo, KDE’s file indexing framework, received transaction handling refinements, cleanup improvements, memory management fixes, and logging updates. Several raw pointers were replaced with std::unique_ptr to reduce the risk of leaks and improve ownership clarity.

KIO saw internal restructuring, performance tweaks, API improvements, and bug fixes affecting file previews, rename dialogs, drag-and-drop handling, mount information retrieval, and job property management. Solid’s hardware backend gained better device handling, vendor and product lookup refinements, safer object lifetime management, and crash fixes.

KTextEditor includes fixes for virtual cursor handling, range and cursor lifetime management, memory leaks, and bracket highlighting behavior. Several leak scenarios in tests and runtime paths were also resolved.

Other notable updates include:

Expanded ZXing 3 support in Prison for barcode generation and scanning

Improved color profile handling and additional format support in KImageFormats

Wayland clipboard fixes and Android idle inhibition support in KGuiAddons

SVG preference improvements in KIconThemes

Calendar updates in KHolidays for multiple regions

Ongoing CMake, documentation, and API cleanups across various modules

For those who prefer to build from source, the entire codebase for Frameworks 6.23 is available for download from KDE’s official website. On Linux, the recommended approach is to install binary packages from your distribution’s repositories.

Visit the official release announcement for detailed information on all the changes in KDE Frameworks 6.23, including a full list of updates and bug fixes.