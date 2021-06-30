KaOS 2021.06 Released, Brings the Latest KDE Plasma 5.22

KaOS provides one of the best integrations yet of a refreshed KDE-based computing platform. The latest KaOS 2021.06 release comes with KDE Plasma 5.22, which offers new visual effects, and a new system monitor.

KaOS Linux remains one of the most aesthetically pleasing Linux distributions around the beautiful KDE desktop environment. It is is built from scratch and uses customized KDE as its desktop environment. This distro is exclusively developed for 64-bit architecture computers only.

The idea behind KaOS is to create a tightly integrated rolling distribution to maintain a modern desktop with the latest features and software. KaOS is targeted at users who are looking for an operating system that puts all of its resources into making one desktop environment the best it can be, with that desktop being KDE.

If you already are sold on the efficiency that the KDE desktop offers, you will be pleased with the unique design of this distro. Recently, KaOS 2021.06 version of this distribution is out now.

What’s new in KaOS 2021.06

If you are not familiar with the side-panel orientation used here, it is basically the same as the traditional bottom or top panel desktop, but with everything “standing on end”. The complete desktop menu is at the top of the panel, just click on the “K” symbol. Don’t worry if you don’t like this side-panel orientation, it is easy to change.

As always with this rolling distribution, you will find the very latest packages for the Plasma Desktop, this includes:

Frameworks 5.83.0

Plasma 5.22.2

KDE Applications 21.04.2

The installer Calamares has two new QML modules. KaOS has ported the Packagechooser to QML, resulting in a clearer and more consistent layout.

Updates to the base of this distribution were numerous and include:

Kernel 5.12.13

Systemd 248.3

Glib2 2.68.3 with the whole glib/gobject group updated

Grub 2.06

Git 2.32.0

Hwids 20210613

Protobuf 3.17

Dracut 055

Poppler 21.06.1

NetworkManager 1.32.0

ZSTD 1.5.0

Kmod 29.

Since LibreOffice 6.2, it is now possible to supply this as a pure Qt5 application. LibreOffice has thus replaced Calligra as the default Office Application for KaOS.

KaOS 2021.06 artwork includes custom icon themes for light and dark themes. Midna and Midna Dark both create a complete unified look from boot-up all the way through logout.

For additional information about KaOS 2021.06, review the project’s relese announcement.