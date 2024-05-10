How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a standout release, and we’re confident that if you’re currently on 22.04 LTS, you’ll be eager to upgrade and explore all the new features it brings. Well, you’ve come to the right place! As always, we’ll offer you a tried-and-tested approach proven in our lab to seamlessly upgrade your 22.04 system to 24.04. Before that, however, we want you to read the lines below very carefully.

Until recently, upgrading from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) was problematic due to multiple bugs in Snap. Although these have now been fixed, Canonical will provide an official upgrade path only after the first point release (24.04.1) of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which is scheduled for August 15.

In light of this, although we have proven it to work through numerous tests, this guide cannot be considered an official approach. In this regard, as soon as Ubuntu 24.04.1 is released, it will be updated to include the final implementation of the procedure.

Another key point is that the approach outlined in this tutorial does not directly upgrade from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS. Instead, it involves a preliminary step where we first upgrade from Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) directly to Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), followed by the final jump to 24.04 (Noble Numbat). To clarify, here’s what we mean:

With all the details sorted out, let’s begin. The entire process should take around an hour, depending on your internet speed.

Step 1: Make a Backup

First, let’s ensure all your important data is safe. So, before doing anything else, we strongly recommend making a full system backup so that if something goes wrong, you can restore your system with all the vital data to its previous state.

However, if you do not feel like taking the above approach, you can instead use a command like the one shown below, which will archive all of the more critical directories and their contents in a tar.gz archive.

sudo tar czf /jellyfish-data.tar.gz \ --exclude=/jellyfish-data.tar.gz \ --exclude=/dev \ --exclude=/mnt \ --exclude=/proc \ --exclude=/sys \ --exclude=/tmp \ --exclude=/media \ --exclude=/lost+found \ / Code language: Bash ( bash )

Feel free to add more “–exclude=” parameters if needed. Finally, the command creates a backup of all files in the “jellyfish-data.tar.gz” file located on the root partition (/), which you should ideally transfer to another computer or drive, for example, using the SCP command.

Ensure you have a fully updated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system. Open the terminal app, and type the following two apt commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

If there are any pending updates, install them along with any pending snap packages.

sudo snap refresh Code language: Bash ( bash )

The result should be a fully up-to-date Ubuntu 22.04 system with no packages waiting to be updated.

A fully up-to-date Ubuntu 22.04 system.

Finally, reboot the system. Here is our Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system before upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)

Strep 3: Upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Run the command below:

sudo sed -i 's/Prompt=lts/Prompt=normal/g' /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades Code language: Bash ( bash )

Ensure the “Prompt=normal” line is included in the “/etc/update-manager/release-upgrades” file.

cat /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades

Change “lts” to “normal” in the “release-upgrades” file.

We’re all set to upgrade from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In fact, the command below will start upgrading to 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), as described at the beginning of the guide. To start the process, execute:

sudo do -release-upgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

And answer “y” when asked if you want to continue.

Confirm the start of the package download.

This will switch to the new repositories from the 23.10 release and tell you how many packages are set for an upgrade. Confirm by pressing “y” to proceed.

Confirm the start of the packages download.

This will start downloading and installing the packages needed to upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur). The process will take some time, so be patient. During this operation, your desktop environment will be changed to 23.10, so don’t be surprised.

Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur).

In the end, you will be prompted to remove obsolete packages. Please respond with “y.”

Remove obsolete packages.

Once everything is ready, confirm with “y” to restart the system.

Restart the system.

Once the system boots up and you log in, you’ll find yourself on the newly upgraded Ubuntu 23.10 system. Great job—halfway there! Let’s proceed to the second phase and upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

Open the terminal and execute the command shown below:

sudo sed -i 's/Prompt=normal/Prompt=lts/g' /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades Code language: Bash ( bash )

Ensure that the line in the “/etc/update-manager/release-upgrades” file is now switched to “Prompt=lts”.

Change “normal” to “lts” in the “release-upgrades” file.

Run the Update Manager so that it looks for distribution upgrades.

sudo update-manager -d Code language: Bash ( bash )

As a result, you will get a popup informing you that no updates are available, but there is a new version of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating system. Click on the “Upgrade” button.

Notification of available upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

You will be taken to a wizard, starting the upgrade from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat). Hit “Upgrade.”

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS upgrade wizard.

First, preliminary checks will be conducted, after which you’ll be notified about the modifications to your system. To begin upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, confirm by clicking the “Start Upgrade” button.

Start upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

The download of the packages needed for the upgrade will start, and it will take some time, so be patient.

Download packages needed for the upgrade.

Ubuntu 24.04 continues transitioning certain applications, including Thunderbird, from native DEB packages to Snap formats. When prompted, click “Next” to confirm.

Configuring snap packages.

Important: The window might temporarily freeze. Please don’t be alarmed and refrain from taking any action. Simply wait a few seconds, and the process will resume normally on its own.

Take no action here, but wait.

If you’ve modified any configuration files, the update tool will recognize these changes when upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 and prompt you to choose whether to replace them with the originals from the new version. While the choice is yours, opting to “Replace” is generally advised unless the modifications are crucial to you.

Select the modified files to be replaced.

The process will continue. Wait patiently.

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Please confirm that you want all obsolete packages removed. They are no longer supported or maintained in the Ubuntu 24.04 repositories.

Remove obsolete packages.

Once everything is successfully completed, you will be prompted to restart the system by clicking the “Restart Now” button.

Restart to finish the upgrade.

Congratulations! You’ve done it! Now that you’re ready to log in, you’ll enter your freshly upgraded Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system. Take a moment to give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) successfully upgraded to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

Post-Installation Steps

Run the command below to upgrade to the brand-new App Center in Ubuntu 24.04. Following the upgrade, its icon will disappear from the left panel, but you can easily re-pin it. Simply locate the app in the apps list, right-click, and select the “Pin to Dash” option.

sudo snap refresh Code language: Bash ( bash )

Conclusion

Upgrading from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS involves a series of careful steps and patient processes. Still, the result is access to a newer, feature-rich environment that could significantly enhance your system’s performance and usability.

For now, users who follow our early upgrade route will save themselves the wait until mid-August, when the official upgrade path will be available. So, thank you for trusting our step-by-step instructions and relying on our expertise. I hope you find this guide helpful.

As always, if you encounter any issues or have questions, let me know in the comments section below.