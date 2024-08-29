How to Install Flatpak Apps on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Here are the simple steps to enable Flatpak support in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to expand your app options.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a stable and reliable release, one of the most commonly preferred choices for a Linux desktop. However, it differs from many Linux distributions as it primarily uses Snap—a universal distro-agnostic format for software development and distribution created by Canonical, the makers of Ubuntu.

At the same time, Flatpak is gaining momentum, with thousands of apps available on FlatHub and millions of downloads. In fact, nearly every desktop Linux app offers its own Flatpak version in addition to its native package format, thus reaching a huge audience of users.

So, by adding Flatpak support to your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system, you can greatly enhance its functionality and access a wide range of software applications.

This guide will show you how to effortlessly add Flatpak support to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and start installing Flatpak apps in just a few minutes. It’s easier than you expect. Let’s get started.

Enabling Flatpak in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Before we start, if you have any concerns, both Snap and Flatpak formats will coexist seamlessly on your Ubuntu 24.04 system. You can install applications in either one, and they will work smoothly.

Now, we’ll add Flatpak support, which is really simple and requires just a single command. Open the Terminal app and run the following:

sudo apt install flatpak Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

And there you go! Just like that, Flatpak is now installed on your Ubuntu 24.04 system. How much easier could it be?

I know you’re eager to start installing Flatpak apps, but I’d like to ask for just a little more patience because we need to do one more small thing. Here it is.

Add the FlatHub Repository

Technically, you are all set to install and run Flatpak apps at the moment. However, this requires downloading a “.flatpakref” file locally first, which is not the most convenient option.

To simplify and enhance the user experience, we should add a repository that the flatpak command can use to search, install, update, and manage Flatpak packages. In the Linux ecosystem, the main one is FlatHub, which hosts thousands of ready-to-install Flatpak apps.

Adding it to our Ubuntu 24.04 system is again more than easy. Just run:

flatpak remote-add -- if -not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo Code language: Bash ( bash )

You will be asked for your password. Enter it, and that’s it!

I highly recommend restarting your system at this point before proceeding further and installing any Flatpak apps. If you install one now without rebooting, its icon won’t automatically appear in Ubuntu’s Dash. This is because the system needs to reload certain filesystem paths, which happens when you reboot.

Having done that, let’s move on to the most exciting part.

Install Flatpak App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

To install a Flatpak app, you can go in three different ways.

Install with the Help of a Browser

Here’s how you can get started with the easiest one:

Open your web browser and go to flathub.org. Use the search box to find the app you need, for example, Spotify, and press “Enter.” On the results page, click on the app you want to install.

Search for a Flatpak app on FlatHub.

On the app page, click the down arrow on the right side of the button. Then, copy the “flatpak install…” line from the modal window that appears.

Install Flatpak App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Now open the Terminal application, paste it, and execute the command.

flatpak install flathub com.spotify.Client Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install Flatpak App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Here we go! Open your app list, start your newly installed Flatpak one, and enjoy!

Launch Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04, installed as a Flatpak app.

Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 is installed as a Flatpak app.

You can also launch the Flatpak app directly using the command line. As mentioned earlier, the installation instructions include a “Run” section that tells you how to start the application.

Launch a Flatpak app from the command line.

flatpak run com.spotify.Client Code language: Bash ( bash )

Just enter this command, and the app will launch. However, starting the app from the graphical app launcher is generally easier and more convenient.

Installing by Downloading the “.flatpakref” File

Another way to install a Flatpak application is through its installation “.flatpakref” file. But before proceeding further, let’s say a few words about it.

As the name suggests, it is a reference file used by Flatpak, containing metadata and necessary information for installing a specific application. Here’s what typically goes into it:

URL : The location from where the Flatpak runtime or application can be downloaded.

: The location from where the Flatpak runtime or application can be downloaded. Runtime : Information about the runtime environment required by the application.

: Information about the runtime environment required by the application. Application ID : A unique identifier for the application.

: A unique identifier for the application. Branch : Specifies the version of the app or runtime.

: Specifies the version of the app or runtime. Title and Description : Human-readable details about the application.

: Human-readable details about the application. GPG keys: Used to verify the integrity and origin of the package.

To install an application, start by obtaining the “.flatpakref” file. Visit flathub.org, search for the application you need, and click the “Install” button on its page. This action will automatically download the “.flatpakref” locally.

To install it, open the Terminal application and run the command below, specifying the full path to the “.flatpakref” file as the argument.

flatpak install ./Downloads/com.spotify.Client.flatpakref Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install a Flatpak app from .flatpakref file.

Installing Flatpak Using Only the Command Line

The last method for installing Flatpak exclusively uses the command line. It’s the quickest option because it avoids juggling multiple applications, copying and pasting commands, or downloading anything beforehand.

Open the terminal, then type “flatpak search,” followed by the application name you want to install. When you see it listed, copy the complete name as shown under the “Application ID” column.

Searching Flatpak apps from the command line.

Finally, just install it by running:

flatpak install com.spotify.Client Code language: Bash ( bash )

Basic Flatpak Commands

Flatpak provides numerous commands to help you manage its applications. To learn more about these, we recommend visiting our dedicated guide on the subject. However, here’s a list of the key ones for quick reference.

Search for an Application

flatpak search [app-name] Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install a Flatpak

flatpak install [app-id] Code language: Bash ( bash )

List Installed Flatpaks

flatpak list Code language: Bash ( bash )

Update Flatpaks

flatpak update Code language: Bash ( bash )

Run a Flatpak Application

flatpak run [app-id] Code language: Bash ( bash )

Remove a Flatpak

flatpak uninstall [app-id] Code language: Bash ( bash )

Info on a Flatpak

flatpak info [app-id] Code language: Bash ( bash )

Conclusion

In this guide, we’ve shown you how to add Flatpak support to your Ubuntu 24.04 system and start installing applications quickly and seamlessly, taking advantage of the huge choice the Flatpak ecosystem offers.

Once you’re comfortable using Flatpak, consider installing the Flatseal app. It provides detailed insights into your Flatpak app permissions via an easy-to-use graphical interface, enhancing the security of your Linux system.

For additional help or useful information, check the official Flatpak documentation. Thanks for your time! If you have any questions, please leave them in the comments section below.