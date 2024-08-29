Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Released, Upgrade Path Available

Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is now officially available, featuring updated software packages and a supported smooth upgrade path from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS.

Following Canonical’s decision to delay the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with an additional ten days due to a few high-impact bugs being found, today, the Ubuntu team has announced the general availability of Ubuntu 24.04.1 as the first major update in the “Nomble Numbat” series, initially launched on April 25, 2024.

As usual, it includes numerous updates and security patches. Indeed, it’s a repackaging of previously released bug fixes, app updates, performance adjustments, and security patches.

The updated GNOME 46 brings significant usability and performance improvements. Users will notice better file management search capabilities, expandable notifications, and more consolidated settings options designed to make navigation and operation more intuitive.

Further enhancing the user experience, Ubuntu 24.04.1 has upgraded its provisioning capabilities in the installer. With features like ZFS encryption and integrated autoinstall support, setting up Ubuntu is now more secure and straightforward. The new App Center and a dedicated app for firmware updates also contribute to a richer and more robust user experience.

For developers, the new point release continues to be a prime platform. It ships with the latest toolchains for popular programming languages like Python, Rust, Ruby, Go, PHP, and Perl.

With an eye on business users, Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is equipped with features that make it an excellent choice for enterprise environments. The update includes Netplan 1.0, allowing comprehensive networking configuration across desktop and server environments.

This release also enhances compatibility with Windows ecosystems, facilitating the management of Ubuntu instances via Active Directory. The integration capabilities extend to support for Group Policy Objects, privilege management, and more, ensuring seamless operation in diverse IT environments.

Under the hood, Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS includes substantial security enhancements to safeguard applications and data. These include more robust distribution options for PPAs, tightened restrictions in AppArmor, and refined package installation processes.

Organizations looking for extended support and enhanced features can benefit from the Ubuntu Pro subscription, which now extends standard security maintenance up to 10 years, with an option for an additional two years of legacy support.

For those still on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the new release unlocks the possibility of a seamless in-place upgrade to version 24.04 LTS. In light of this, 22.04 users will soon receive a notification via the Update Manager app to upgrade directly from their desktops.

To transition to 24.04.1, current 24.04 LTS users need only to execute the well-known “sudo apt update & sudo apt upgrade” command.

For others opting for a fresh install, Ubuntu 24.04.1 installation ISO images are available for download here. The official announcement provides more information about all novelties in the new release.

Lastly, aside from the flagship Ubuntu 24.04, all official Ubuntu flavors, including Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Edubuntu, and Ubuntu Cinnamon, have also been updated to version 24.04.1 and are now available for download.