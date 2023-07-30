How to Install Vaultwarden Password Manager with Docker

Looking for a self-hosted password manager? Check out our guide on installing Vaultwarden with Docker Compose and regaining control of your data.

In today’s interconnected world, passwords have become the keys to our digital lives. From online banking to social media accounts, we rely on passwords to safeguard our personal information and secure our online presence.

However, managing passwords across multiple platforms can be daunting, and relying on cloud-based password managers may raise concerns about data privacy and security.

So, if you are searching for a robust and self-hosted password management solution, look no further.

This comprehensive guide walks you through setting up Vaultwarden using Docker Compose, ensuring a seamless installation experience. But before we move on to the installation, let’s look at the app itself.

What’s Vaultwarden?

Vaultwarden, formerly known as Bitwarden_RS, is a fork of the renowned Bitwarden project. It is a community-driven project, written in Rust language, of the Bitwarden codebase, which means it shares many similarities and functionalities with it.

In other words, Vaultwarden offers the same user-friendly features, robust security, and great functionalities but with the added benefit of self-hosting.

The best part? The Vaultwarden server is fully compatible with the Bitwarden client, so that you can use the official Bitwarden client on all your devices with your self-hosted Vaultwarden server.

Key Features of Vaultwarden

Self-Hosted: One of the most significant advantages of Vaultwarden is that you can host it on your server or infrastructure. This gives you complete control over your data, reducing reliance on third-party services and cloud providers.

End-to-End Encryption: Vaultwarden employs strong end-to-end encryption to secure your passwords and other sensitive information. All data is encrypted on your device before sending it to the server, ensuring that only you can access your decrypted data.

Open Source and Transparency: Vaultwarden is an open-source project, meaning its source code is publicly available for review and scrutiny. This transparency fosters trust and allows security experts to audit the code, enhancing the platform's overall security.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: The Vaultwarden server can be used with the official Bitwarden client, available for various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. This ensures that you can access your passwords from any device with ease.

Browser Integration: Using Bitwarden's browser extensions, you can seamlessly integrate your self-hosted Vaultwarden server with all major web browsers. This enables you to autofill login credentials and access your passwords directly while browsing the web.

Active Community Support: Being a community-driven project, Vaultwarden benefits from an active and engaged community of developers and users contributing to its ongoing development and support.

Cost-Effective Solution: Self-hosting Vaultwarden can be a cost-effective option compared to subscribing to cloud-based password management services, especially for individuals or organizations with specific hosting resources.

We can move on to the installation now that we’ve introduced you to Vaultwarden.

Prerequisites

Of course, having Docker and Docker Compose installed is required to deploy a containerized Vaultwarden. So, if you don’t already have Docker installed, any of the following guides will be helpful:

The other essential component is Docker Compose. Remember, it is provided separately from Docker. Therefore, you must Install Docker before adding Docker Compose; otherwise, Compose will not function.

Installing it is pretty simple, even if it is not already on your Linux system. To install Docker Compose, type the following two commands:

sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/latest/download/docker-compose-linux-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Now let’s talk about the implementation itself. To complete the guide below, you must have your domain name. For this guide, we will use “vaultwarden.tmplinux.com.” But why is this required?

From the official documentation:

For proper operation of Vaultwarden, enabling HTTPS is pretty much required nowadays, since the Bitwarden web vault uses web crypto APIs that most browsers only make available in HTTPS contexts.

You must have issued a valid SSL certificate for the HTTPS connection to work correctly. Our Docker Compose will use Caddy as a reverse proxy to forward incoming requests to the Vaultwarden container to ensure this.

Caddy is a versatile, simple, lightning-fast web server that functions as a reverse proxy. It is well known for its ability to automatically issue Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates, making it an ideal candidate for our Vaultwarden installation.

Furthermore, putting Vaultwarden behind a reverse proxy server is the officially recommended approach for implementing the service by the Vaultwarden project.

Of course, any other software providing similar functionality can be used as a reverse proxy, such as Nginx, Nginx Proxy Manager, Traefik, HAProxy, etc. However, we choose Caddy as a tried-and-true, reliable, secure, and simple-to-implement alternative.

You’re probably already asking yourself, “Why don’t I issue a self-signed SSL certificate?” I explain immediately.

Why Not Use Vaultwarden with a Self-Signed SSL Certificate

First and foremost, referring to the official recommendations, using Vaultwarden with a self-signed SSL certificate is only acceptable for testing and development purposes.

Moreover, this type of implementation requires additional installation and configuration by you of your own Certificate Authority (CA), which significantly complicates service deployment.

Considering that your passwords are probably the most sensitive information of your entire digital life, true to the tradition of giving our readers only the best and tested by us, we wouldn’t recommend this approach.

Nevertheless, we deployed a solution based on our CA in our test lab and encountered many issues.

First of all, you must import these certificates on all devices that will interface with the Vaultwarden server. This introduces a significant inconvenience and is not what we call user-friendly.

Furthermore, on iOS or macOS devices, these certificates may be rejected, resulting in the inability to use the service.

Last but not least, remember that your own CA must be maintained ahead of time, and any issues with it could result in a denial of service. Are you prepared to deal with this complication?

We could go on and on, but these arguments are enough to convince you that using a validly issued SSL certificate is the only proper and straightforward way to implement the Vaultwarden server.

Install Vaultwarden Password Manager with Docker Compose

As we said above, to install Vaultwarden, we’ll use two separate containers – Caddy and Vaultwarden, which we’ll deploy together using Docker Compose.

Setting Up Working Directory

The first step is to create the folder in which our Docker Compose deployment files will be placed. Then switch to it; from here on, you need to execute all commands further down in this guide from that location.

mkdir vaultwarden cd vaultwarden

Create Docker Network

Let’s now create our Docker network and name it “vaultwarden_network.”

docker network create vaultwarden_network

By doing this, we ensure that containers in our Vaultwarden deployment will have network visibility with each other so they can interact.

At the same time, the Vaultwarden installation will be in its isolated network environment from the other Docker containers on our host, which adds a layer of security.

Caddy Web Server

As we already said, Caddy will act as a reverse proxy server, sitting in front of Vaultwarden, forwarding client requests, and delivering the responses to the clients.

The Caddy service section from our “docker-compose.yaml” file is below. Please do not copy it yet; the final and complete version of the file can be seen further down in this guide. We’re just showing it here to explain how it works.

caddy: image: lucaslorentz/caddy-docker-proxy:ci-alpine container_name: reverse-proxy ports: - 80:80 - 443:443 environment: - CADDY_INGRESS_NETWORKS=bitwarden_network networks: - bitwarden_network volumes: - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock - caddy_data:/data restart: unless-stopped

Caddy is the only container in our dockerized deployment that exposes ports (80 and 443), allowing the Vaultwarden installation to be accessible from the outside world.

Because Caddy needs to scan Docker metadata, looking for labels indicating that it should serve a specific container, we mount the Docker socket on the host with that of the container.

After finding labels, it generates an in-memory “Caddyfile” (a main Caddy web server configuration file) with site entries and proxies pointing to the Docker service by their DNS name or container IP.

Finally, by creating a named Docker volume (“caddy_data”), we ensured the data (issued SSL certificates, Caddy’s configuration, etc.) would survive between container restarts.

Create Vaultwarden’s Admin Password

For administration, the Vaultwarden server provides a web-based GUI interface. It allows the administrator to view, disable, or delete (but not add a new one) all registered users. It also allows you to invite new users even if registration is disabled (but only if you have the SMTP feature configured correctly).

By default, this administrative interface is not enabled. You need to set an authentication token and add it to Vaultwarden’s deployment to enable it. Here’s how to generate a token.

Run the command below, which will spin up a temporary Vaultwarden container. Enter a password of your choice, then repeat. Remember that the password must contain at least eight characters.

docker run --rm -it vaultwarden/server /vaultwarden hash

Create Vaultwarden’s admin authentication token.

Once the token is generated, take the part with the single quotes, pass it to echo , and pipe it to the sed command, as shown below.

echo 'your-authentication-token-here' | sed 's#\$#\$\$#g'

Create Vaultwarden’s admin authentication token.

Copy and save the command’s output since this is the hashed version of your Vaultwarden admin password that we’ll use in the final deployment.

Install Vaultwarden with Docker Compose

Let’s now assemble all pieces into a final version of our Vaultwarden dockerized app. First, create a “docker-compose.yaml” file and paste the following content.

nano docker-compose.yaml

version: '3' services: vaultwarden: image: vaultwarden/server:latest container_name: vaultwarden labels: caddy: your-domain-name-here caddy.reverse_proxy: "{{upstreams}}" restart: always environment: - WEBSOCKET_ENABLED=true - SIGNUPS_ALLOWED=true - INVITATIONS_ALLOWED=false - ADMIN_TOKEN=your-admin-authentication-token-here - DOMAIN=https://your-domain-name-here volumes: - vaultwarden_data:/data networks: - vaultwarden_network depends_on: - caddy caddy: image: lucaslorentz/caddy-docker-proxy:ci-alpine container_name: reverse-proxy ports: - 80:80 - 443:443 environment: - CADDY_INGRESS_NETWORKS=vaultwarden_network networks: - vaultwarden_network volumes: - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock - caddy_data:/data restart: unless-stopped networks: vaultwarden_network: external: true volumes: vaultwarden_data: {} caddy_data: {}

In the example above, replace the following parts with the ones that apply to you:

ADMIN_TOKEN : Replace it with the previously generated admin token so that the final variant looks like “ADMIN_TOKEN=$$argon2id$$v=19$$m=65…“

Important! Notice that the string is not enclosed between any quotes.

: Replace it with the previously generated admin token so that the final variant looks like “ADMIN_TOKEN=$$argon2id$$v=19$$m=65…“ Notice that the string is not enclosed between any quotes. In the Vaultwarden’s labels section, specify the domain name to serve the service. For example, “caddy: vaultwarden.tmplinux.com“

section, specify the to serve the service. For example, “caddy: vaultwarden.tmplinux.com“ In the Vaultwarden’s environment section, specify the domain name prefixed with “https://” that will serve the service. For example, “DOMAIN=https://vaultwarden.tmplinux.com “

We want to pay attention to the “SIGNUPS_ALLOWED=true” environment variable. We set it to “true” because after starting Vaultwarden, we can register the user who will use the service.

Immediately after that, as shown below, we will change its value to “false” and restart the containers, making user self-registration impossible. This is done from a security point of view.

Run Vaultwarden with Docker Compose

Finally, we can run our dockerized Vaultwarden stack using Docker Compose. To do this, execute the below-given command from the “vaultwarden” directory where our “docker-compose.yaml” file is located.

Start and run the containers in the background:

docker-compose up -d

The Docker images will start downloading. The entire procedure can take seconds to a minute, depending on your internet connection speed.

In the end, you should see a screen similar to the one below, informing you that your dockerized Vaultwarden installation has been successfully deployed and is up and running.

Running Vaultwarden Password Manager with Docker Compose.

The initial delay of the containers’ start will only be the first time because Docker must download images from the Internet. After that, all subsequent runs will take seconds since they will be already available locally on your Linux system.

Create a Regular User Account

Open a web browser and point it to your Vaultwarden address to complete the post-installation steps. In our case, it’s a “https://vaultwarden.tmplinux.com.”

A Vaultwarden login screen will greet you. As you’ll notice, the Caddy reverse proxy service has automatically issued a valid Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate for the domain.

Since we don’t have an account yet, we must create one. To do this, click the “Create account” link to start.

Create a regular user account.

Enter the required information and hit the “Create account” button.

Create a regular user account.

After successfully creating the account, you may log in and start managing your Vaultwarden profile.

Managing Vaultwarden user profile.

Disable User Registration

Once a user account has been created, disabling further free user registration is a good security practice. Here’s how to do it.

Stop and remove currently running containers by executing the following Docker Compose command:

docker-compose down

Removing Docker containers.

Replace the “SIGNUPS_ALLOWED=true” part with “SIGNUPS_ALLOWED=false” in the “docker-compose.yaml” file. Then rerun the containers.

docker-compose up -d

Run Vaultwarden containers.

Vaultwarden Administration Interface

Vaultwarden’s administrative interface is a web-based GUI that allows you to manage the Vaultwarden server fully. To access it, enter “https://your-domain-name/admin” and replace the “your-domain-name” part with the one you use.

Vaultwarden Administration GUI.

Enter the password you used to generate the hash in this guide’s “Create Vaultwarden’s Admin Password” section. To be clear, you must enter the password, not the hash itself.

After successfully authenticating, you will be granted access to the Vaultwarden admin interface to perform complete server administration.

Vaultwarden Administration GUI.

Vaultwarden Administration GUI.

Something significant to remember. Any changes made here precede directives in the “docker-compose.yaml” file. In other words, no matter what is specified there, if you change something through the admin interface, it will always take precedence.

User Management

You can skip this part if you are the only user on your Vaultwarden server. However, if you plan to add more users or want to experiment with user accounts, the main question you ask yourself is, “How do I add a new user?” This is where things become more interesting. This is why.

As you notice, you can remove users from the administration section but not add a new one. In other words, you don’t have a button like “Add user.” To do so, you have two paths.

Users Management

The first is to stop and remove the containers by running “docker-compose down.” Then, enable user registration (“SIGNUPS_ALLOWED=true“) and start the containers again. However, this can become a tedious chore if you run it repeatedly.

The second and preferred approach is to send an email invitation. However, you must have valid SMTP server credentials to use this functionality. If you have them, enter them in the admin interface’s “SMTP Email Settings” section.

Then, in the “Invite User” field, type the user’s email address and send them an invitation. The user will receive an email similar to the one below.

Inviting а user to join the Vaultwarden server.

After clicking the “Join Organization Now” button, the user can create and activate the account themselves.

Install Browser’s Bitwarden Extension and Connect to the Vaultwarden Server

Vaultwarden/Bitwarden is most commonly used as a browser extension to generate and remember passwords for the numerous services we use on the Internet. So let’s install the official Bitwarden extension and connect it to our Vaultwarden server.

For your convenience, here are direct links to the extension for major browsers.

After installing the extension, it is time to set it up to work with our self-hosted Vaultwarden server. Click on the extension icon, expand the “Region” drop-down menu, and select the “Self-hosted” option.

Connecting the Bitwarden extension to the lef-hosted Vaultwarden server.

In the “Server URL” field, enter the address of your server and confirm with the “Save” button.

Connecting the Bitwarden extension to the lef-hosted Vaultwarden server.

Enter your email address.

Connecting the Bitwarden extension to the lef-hosted Vaultwarden server.

Then enter your password and confirm with the “Log in with master password” button.

Connecting the Bitwarden extension to the lef-hosted Vaultwarden server.

That’s all! After successfully logging in, you will be directed to the app page, where you can start using Vaultwarden.

Bitwarden browser extension successfully connected to the Vaultwarden server.

When you submit forms containing usernames and passwords, the Bitwarden client will prompt you with an informative message below the address bar if you want to save the information.

Bitwarden Extension

Bitwarden Extension

Apart from the browser extension, Bitwarden also provides a desktop client version, which you can download for free, depending on whether you use Windows, macOS, or Linux.

Bonus Tips

Congratulations if you made it this far and installed the Vaultwarden password manager. But you’re probably wondering, “How can I update the Docker container when a new version comes out?” There’s no room for worry, as we’ve got you covered.

With the help of Watchtower and our detailed and easy-to-follow guide, “Watchtower: Automatically Update Docker Container Images,” you’ll always have the most up-to-date Vaultwarden version on your server.

Furthermore, if working in a terminal isn’t your thing, Portainer is here to help by providing a comfortable web-based interface for interacting with Docker containers.

Have you never heard of it? Simply reading “How to Install and Use Portainer to Manage Docker Containers” will captivate you.

Conclusion

In the digital age, where cybersecurity threats loom large, relying on a self-hosted password manager like Vaultwarden is a proactive step towards fortifying your online presence. Secure password management is the first line of defense against data breaches, identity theft, and other cyber attacks.

With its open-source nature and secure server implementation, Vaultwarden provides a robust solution for managing passwords and other critical information.

Our guide on installing Vaultwarden with Docker Compose offers a comprehensive and user-friendly approach to getting started.

By following the step-by-step instructions, you can easily deploy Vaultwarden on your server infrastructure, ensuring that your data stays within your control and away from the prying eyes of third-party cloud providers.

Thanks for your time! To learn more about Vaultwarden, visit the project's GitHub page.