GStreamer 1.26.10 Brings Fixes for FLAC Opus and Matroska Handling

The GStreamer team has released the tenth bug-fix update, 1.26.10, of its cross-platform open-source multimedia framework for the stable 1.26 series.

Several fixes target streaming and demuxing reliability, including improvements to HLS and DASH stream selection in playbin3, addressing issues when disabling and re-enabling audio or video streams with adaptivedemux2. Support for FLAC audio in DASH manifests has also been added.

Audio handling sees multiple corrections. The FLAC plugin now properly supports 6.1 and 7.1 channel layouts and adds encoding and decoding support for 32-bit audio. Opus encoding benefits from improved multichannel and surround sound handling.

Video-related fixes include corrections to glimagesink when handling buffers with odd heights and improvements to matroskademux, which now allows larger block sizes required for uncompressed 4K video streams.

The DeckLink video sink fixes frame completion callbacks for systems running firmware version 14.3 or newer, resolving synchronization issues seen in professional capture and playback environments. MXF support has been extended to handle a custom Sony XDCAM video variant.

Recording and muxing reliability is also improved. The qtmux element now provides more accurate disk space estimation in robust recording mode for streams that begin with timestamp offsets, while splitmuxsrc receives seeking improvements that enhance playback and editing scenarios.

Developers using Python bindings benefit from a regression fix that restores writable buffers in pad probe callbacks. The Cerbero build system adds Python bindings for GstApp and includes further improvements to the Windows installer, alongside various build fixes across platforms.

In addition to the highlighted changes, GStreamer 1.26.10 includes numerous smaller bug fixes, memory leak resolutions, and general stability improvements throughout the framework.

For more information, see the announcement. Binaries for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows are expected to be available soon.