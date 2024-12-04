GStreamer 1.24.10 Released with Over 40 Security Fixes

The GStreamer team has rolled out a new bug-fix release for the stable 1.24 series, bringing a fresh wave of improvements and heightened security to this beloved cross-platform multimedia framework.

With version 1.24.10, the team focuses primarily on bug fixes and security enhancements. Highlighting the security aspect, more than 40 critical fixes have been implemented following a comprehensive audit by the GitHub Security Lab.

These fixes span a wide variety of GStreamer elements, including the MP4, Matroska, Ogg, and WAV demuxers, as well as subtitle parsers, image decoders, audio decoders, and the id3v2 tag parser.

In addition to these security patches, GStreamer 1.24.10 addresses several key issues, such as regressions in avviddec that could trigger width and height mismatches, improvements in handling closed captions, and a reduction in the number of file descriptors used by splitmuxsrc.

Other fixes include pipeline dot file graph generation enhancements, live mode stability in mpegtsmux and flvmux, as well as significant performance optimizations for glupload and v4l2 modules.

The update also provides quality-of-life improvements for developers and users across platforms.

For instance, macOS users will notice fewer rendering artifacts on retina displays, while those using GStreamer with x265 can now build successfully with libx265 version 4.1 or later.

The cargo build system also gets an efficiency boost, defaulting to “thin lto” for faster, less memory-intensive release builds.

Binaries for Android, iOS, Mac OS X, and Windows will be available shortly, making it easier for everyone to stay up to date. For the full details, check out the GStreamer 1.24.10 release notes.