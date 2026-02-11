GNOME 48.9 Released as Stable Bugfix Update for GNOME 48

GNOME 48.9 is a stable maintenance update that fixes issues in Nautilus, GVfs, libadwaita, and other core libraries for everyone using GNOME 48.

The GNOME Project has released GNOME 48.9, a maintenance update for the older GNOME 48 desktop environment. The following modules have been updated:

blueprint-compiler 0.19.0 (from 0.18.0)

folks 0.15.12 (from 0.15.9)

gnome-desktop 44.5 (from 44.4)

gnome-maps 48.9 (from 48.8)

gnome-online-accounts 3.54.10 (from 3.54.9)

gvfs 1.58.1 (from 1.58.0)

libadwaita 1.7.11 (from 1.7.10)

libgsf 1.14.55 (from 1.14.54)

librsvg 2.60.2 (from 2.60.1)

libshumate 1.4.1 (from 1.4.0)

libspelling 0.4.10 (from 0.4.9)

msgraph 0.3.4 (from 0.3.3)

nautilus 48.6 (from 48.5)

Among the updated modules is Nautilus 48.6, which resolves crashes related to MTP devices, corrects thumbnail generation issues, improves sidebar behavior, and fixes problems when moving items to Trash. GVfs 1.58.1 addresses CDDA track duration handling, memory leaks, and build issues.

Additionally, this update fixes some memory leaks, improves thumbnail support, updates seccomp filters, and re-enables tests by default. GNOME Maps 48.9 corrects an issue affecting the privacy panel after recent settings changes. GNOME Online Accounts is updated to 3.54.10.

In libfolks (GNOME 48.9), fixes issues with continuous integration and adds compatibility with evolution-data-server 3.59.1. At the same time, the Meson build configuration now requires GLib 2.80 as the minimum supported version.

For more details, see the official announcement or check the full list of changes.

GNOME 48.9 is expected to land in the repositories of distributions that still offer version 48 in the next few weeks. As always, the rolling-release distributions will likely make it available to users first.

The next GNOME 48.10 release is expected in mid-March. It will be the final maintenance update for the old-stable 48.x series, which will then reach EoL.