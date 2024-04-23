EndeavourOS Gemini Brings Plasma 6 Integration

EndeavourOS Gemini debuts with Plasma 6 on Wayland and X11 options, ensuring top-notch compatibility and performance.

Three months after the debut of the Galileo Neo release, EndeavourOS, a beloved Arch-based Linux distribution known for its user-friendly yet powerful interface, has launched its latest major release, Gemini.

Named after NASA’s historical Gemini program, which bridged the earlier Mercury missions and the later Apollo missions, EndeavourOS Gemini is a delight for the senses.

This latest release features the much-anticipated Plasma 6 (6.0.4), fully ported with Qt6, providing users with a sleek, modern desktop environment. The developers have dedicated countless hours to ensure that Gemini is up-to-date with the latest technology and stable and reliable for everyday use.

What’s New in Gemini?

EndeavourOS Gemini introduces several enhancements and new features:

Plasma 6 with Enhanced Options: Gemini users will experience Plasma 6 in both the live environment, which runs on X11 to support all types of hardware, and the installed environment. Users can choose Wayland for a cutting-edge experience during installation or stick with X11 through SDDM.

Gemini users will experience Plasma 6 in both the live environment, which runs on X11 to support all types of hardware, and the installed environment. Users can choose Wayland for a cutting-edge experience during installation or stick with X11 through SDDM. Updated Software Stack: The release includes updated versions of essential software such as Firefox 125.0.1, Linux kernel 6.8.7, Mesa graphics 24.0.5, and the latest Nvidia drivers.

The release includes updated versions of essential software such as Firefox 125.0.1, Linux kernel 6.8.7, Mesa graphics 24.0.5, and the latest Nvidia drivers. Nvidia Support Overhaul: Transitioning from Nvidia-dkms to standard Nvidia packages, the developers have addressed previous issues, such as freezing during live environment boots on Nvidia systems.

Transitioning from Nvidia-dkms to standard Nvidia packages, the developers have addressed previous issues, such as freezing during live environment boots on Nvidia systems. Improved Installation Process: EndeavourOS has improved the installation process, including a more reliable creation of the EFI partition and the reintroduction of Gparted alongside KDE Partition Manager for enhanced disk management during setup.

EndeavourOS has improved the installation process, including a more reliable creation of the EFI partition and the reintroduction of Gparted alongside KDE Partition Manager for enhanced disk management during setup. Enhancements to EndeavourOS Applications: The Gemini release boasts numerous improvements in native applications. For example, the eos-update tool now offers more options and better support for different environments, while eos-sendlog has been upgraded to include URL expiration and enhanced privacy warnings.

While Gemini is the first release to phase out ARM installation options, the developers invite the community to contribute to reviving this project.

The transition to the new release will be seamless for current users, as regular system updates have already integrated many core improvements. However, the ISO improvements and installation process refinements will significantly enhance the experience for new users.

The release announcement provides detailed information about all changes. If you opted for a fresh install, EndeavourOS Gemini is available for download from the project’s website.