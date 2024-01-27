EndeavourOS Released Galileo Neo, Here’s What’s New

EndeavourOS Galileo Neo comes with Linux kernel 6.7.1, an improved installer, and KDE Plasma offline options fixes.

Two months after the debut of the main Galileo release, EndeavourOS, a favorite among Linux enthusiasts for its close resemblance to Arch Linux but with a more user-friendly approach, has recently launched its latest version, Galileo Neo.

Following the ‘Neo’ series tradition, this release focuses primarily on essential fixes and core package updates. It’s important to note that it’s mainly designed to enhance the installation process and does not impact current running systems, provided they are regularly updated.

What’s New in Galileo Neo?

EndeavourOS Galileo Neo brings a suite of updates and fixes, ensuring a smoother and more reliable installation experience, particularly for those opting for the offline KDE Plasma installation. The package includes:

Linux Kernel 6.7.1 : This latest kernel promises better performance and support for various hardware.

: This latest kernel promises better performance and support for various hardware. Calamares 23.11.2.4 : An updated version of the versatile and user-friendly installer.

: An updated version of the versatile and user-friendly installer. Firefox 122 : Ensuring users have access to the latest and most secure web browsing experience.

: Ensuring users have access to the latest and most secure web browsing experience. Mesa 23.3.3 and Xorg-server 21.1.11 : These updates improve graphics and display functionalities.

: These updates improve graphics and display functionalities. Nvidia-dkms 545.29.1.06: Providing better support for Nvidia graphics cards.

Key Fixes in Galileo Neo

A notable aspect of this release is the range of fixes addressing previous issues:

Wayland Sessions and KDE Plasma : A series of bash script fixes now ensure smoother running of Wayland sessions, especially when installing KDE Plasma offline.

: A series of bash script fixes now ensure smoother running of Wayland sessions, especially when installing KDE Plasma offline. Plasma Live Environment : Users with legacy Intel graphics will no longer face annoying effects and composition issues in the Plasma Live Environment.

: Users with legacy Intel graphics will no longer face annoying effects and composition issues in the Plasma Live Environment. Automatic Installation of r8168-lts : For those selecting the Linux kernel LTS in Calamares, the r8168-lts package is now installed automatically.

: For those selecting the Linux kernel LTS in Calamares, the r8168-lts package is now installed automatically. Installer Package Fetching : Resolved issues related to the installer fetching outdated packages during the KDE Plasma online installation.

: Resolved issues related to the installer fetching outdated packages during the KDE Plasma online installation. Improved Calamares Error Handling: In case of installation errors, Calamares now properly unmounts the target device for immediate reuse, eliminating the need to reboot the ISO for a new session.

The release announcement provides detailed information about all changes. If you opted for a fresh install, EndeavourOS Galileo Neo can be downloaded from here.