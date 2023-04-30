Debian 11.7 (Bullseye) Is Here as a Bugfix Release

Debian 11.7 (Bullseye) is out delivering essential bug fixes, ensuring stable and reliable performance for all users.

Although all eyes are on the upcoming Debian 12 (Bookworm), which, as our media informs you, already has a release date scheduled, the current stable Debian 11 (Bullseye) release is the distribution focus at the moment.

In this light, powered by Linux kernel 5.10.0-22, Debian has released its latest version, 11.7, to continue the stable 11.x (Bullseye) series, which was first introduced in August 2021.

This release includes important bug fixes and improvements, ensuring optimal performance and system reliability for all users.

Debian 11.7 (Bullseye)

As you know, Debian’s minor releases are focused solely on system stability, which is a distribution hallmark, rather than adding new features and functionalities.

Debian 11.7 received an impressive 92 bug fixes and 102 security updates. The more notable packages receiving bug fixes in this release include the following:

Apache Web Server

Avahi service discovery daemon

Clamav antivirus

containerd runtime

Flatpak

LibreOffice office suite

Libvirt virtualization platforms manager

MariaDB database server

NVIDIA graphic driver

Postfix mail transfer agent

PostgreSQL database server

Systemd initialization system and service manager

Apart from those mentioned above, in Debian 11.7, many applications have received security updates, the most important being Firefox, Thunderbird, Chromium, X.Org Server, Emacs, Bind, OpenSSL, and more.

On top of that, the installer has been updated to include the fixes that the point release brought into the stable branch.

Five packages have been removed from the Debian 11.7 release, with the reason given by the developers being due to circumstances beyond their control. The removed packages are as follows: bind-dyndb-ldap, matrix-mirage, pantalaimon, python-matrix-nio, and weechat-matrix.

Please be aware that this new release includes no new versions of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages. So, if you’re already using it, you need to run the command below to upgrade your Debian system to the most recent stable Debian 11.7 release.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Once the upgrade is completed, perform a system reboot.

In addition, you can configure the unattended-upgrades package to perform installation updated packages and security updates automatically. If you’re unsure how to set it up, our “How to Set Up Automatic Updates on Debian” guide will walk you through the process.

The release announcement contains detailed information on all the changes in Debian 11.7. In addition, a comprehensive list of all packages that have received updates may be seen here.