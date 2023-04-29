The Upcoming Debian 12 (Bookworm) Got a Release Date

Paul Gevers announced on the Debian development mailing list that the planned release date for Debian 12 (Bookworm) is June 10, 2023.

Debian is among the world’s most popular and widely used Linux distributions. Known for its stability, security, and open-source nature, Debian has been a go-to choice for developers, system administrators, and enthusiasts alike.

From this point of view, the release of the upcoming Debian 12 (Bookworm) is highly anticipated by the Linux community, as it brings many new features, bug fixes, and security enhancements.

After we informed you a little earlier about the release of the RC1 of the new Debian Installer, now, we have another exciting news for the distribution’s legions of fans: the exact date on which the much-anticipated new version will be launched is finally set.

On the Debian development mailing list, Paul Gevers, a Debian developer, and Debian’s Release Team member, announced that the scheduled release date for Debian 12 (Bookworm) is set to June 10, 2023.

So, book the date and start your Bookworm’s party organizing today on the DebianPartyLine, a mumble-based voice chat, as is the Debian tradition whenever a new release sees the daylight.

What to Expect in Debian 12 (Bookworm)?

Debian 12 (Bookworm)

Debian 12 (Bookworm) will come with a whole bunch of updates that are sure to make Debian even more reliable, secure, and user-friendly than before, with the most important being:

New Debian Installer

Non-Free firmware in the Installer

Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and PipeWire by default

Updated desktop environments – Plasma 5.27, GNOME 43.3, Cinnamon 5.6, and Xfce 4.18

Completely updated system versions, server, and client apps such as Wayland 1.21, Mesa 22.3, MariaDB 10.11, PostgreSQL 15, Redis 7.0, NVIDIA 525.89 driver, Firefox 102.9esr, Thunderbird 102.9, LibreOffice 7.4.5, LibreOffice 7.4.5, and so on.

Completely updated developers tool stack: OpenJDK 17, Python 3.11, PHP 8.2, Ruby 3.1, Rust 1.63, etc.

So, what can we say in conclusion? The upcoming Debian 12 (Bookworm) release is a highly anticipated event for Linux enthusiasts worldwide. We’re less than a month and a half away from its June 12 release date, so we can’t wait for it. However, one thing is for sure.

With its long-standing reputation as one of the most stable and secure Linux distributions, Debian 12 will continue its legacy and provide an excellent choice for developers, system administrators, and everyday users.