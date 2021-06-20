Debian 10.10 Released with Bug Fixes, One Package was Removed

Debian 10.10 is out as the latest routine point release, before the upcoming release of the Debian 11 “Bullseye”.

The Debian Project has announced the 10th update of its stable distribution. Like all other point releases that Debian project develops, Debian 10.10 has arrived for keep correcting errors from the Buster, that was released almost two years ago. In the next few weeks we should get a release date for Debian 11 “Bullseye”.

What’s New in Debian 10.10

The new stable point release 10.10 mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems.

Synchronization with the latest stable version of FWUPD.

Update to Linux ABI 4.19.0-17.

New version of shim for UEFI systems and other fixes.

Security updates spread across some popular packages such as Firefox ESR, Chromium, Docker, OpenSSL, and OpenJDK.

The sogo-connector package, was removed from this Debian version because it was incompatible with the current Thunderbird version bundled with Debian 10.10.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included.

Of course, those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won’t have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. Therefore, just run the commands below to update your Debian version to the current stable Debian 10.10 “Buster”.

apt update && apt upgrade

In addition, the unattended-upgrades package can be configured to perform unattended upgrades to automatically install updated packages and/or security updates. This simple tutorial will show you how to set up your Debian system to receive automatic security updates.