CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

This easy to follow step-by-step tutorial explains how to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 by using the migrate2rocky script.
Back in December 2020, Red Hat accounted that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. This change resulted in a couple of exciting CentOS forks. The first announced was Rocky Linux.
As you know, CentOS 8 will reach its End-of-Life in December, 2021. If you want to migrate your CentOS 8 server to Rocky Linux 8 which is a 1:1 binary compatible with CentOS and RHEL, then here are the steps to follow.
Steps to Migrate and Replace CentOS 8 with Rocky Linux 8
Note: Before performing the below migration commands, it is always recommended to backup all important data from your CentOS system.
1. Update/Upgrade the Current CentOS System
Go to your CentOS and upgrade your system, to make sure all the packages are up.
sudo dnf -y upgrade
After upgrade is completed, reboot your system to make sure all changes are applied including kernel-related changes.
sudo reboot
2. Get migrate2rocky Conversion Script
Rocky Linux provides a tool called
migrate2rocky which has been tested successfully on a number of RHEL variants such as CentOS, Alma Linux, and Oracle Linux. The
migrate2rocky script can be used for convenient, in-place migration to Rocky Linux.
2.1 Download the script.
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rocky-linux/rocky-tools/main/migrate2rocky/migrate2rocky.sh
2.2 Make the script executable.
chmod +x migrate2rocky.sh
3. Start the Migration Process from CentOS to Rocky Linux
Finally, with the script available locally, run it with
-r option to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8.
sudo bash migrate2rocky.sh -r
Preparing to migrate CentOS Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 8.
Determining repository names for CentOS Linux 8…..
Found the following repositories which map from CentOS Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 8:
CentOS Linux 8 Rocky Linux 8
appstream appstream
baseos baseos
extras extras
...
The script will automatically change the CentOS 8 Linux repos to Rocky Linux repos. Be patient since the upgrade process could take some time.
Once the migration is completed, you will get:
...
Done, please reboot your system.
A log of this installation can be found at /var/log/migrate2rocky.log
Run the following command to sync installed packages and then simply reboot the system.
sudo dnf distro-sync -y
sudo reboot
4. Check the OS version
Just to confirm you have successfully migrated to Rocky Linux, check the OS version.
cat /etc/redhat-release
Rocky Linux release 8.4 (Green Obsidian)
Congratulations! You have successfully migrated CentOS Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 8.