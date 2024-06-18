Suse Liberty Linux Lite Extends CentOS 7’s Life to 2028

CentOS 7 will end its maintenance period on June 30. While it may be acceptable for home users to perform an in-place migration to Alma, Rocky, or Oracle, this may not sound like an attractive option for small, medium, and especially large enterprises.

If you have some CentOS 7 servers still running, switching to another supported Linux distribution has risks that can translate into serious financial losses.

In response, SUSE has introduced a new offer specifically designed to support these businesses. This offer ensures that their CentOS 7 systems will continue to receive security updates until at least 2028.

This way, June 30 can remain just another day on your company’s calendar. Here’s what it’s all about.

SUSE Liberty Linux Lite

SUSE, a veteran in developing and supporting Enterprise Linux systems for over thirty years, has revealed SUSE Liberty Linux Lite, a new offering as a seamless transition option for businesses using CentOS 7.

Let’s make it clear – despite its name, which may mislead some people, SUSE Liberty Linux Lite is not a new Linux distro but a paid subscription program. Now, back to the topic.

How does it work? It’s simple. Switching software channels on your current CentOS 7 system to SUSE allows you to continue receiving fully compatible maintenance updates and security patches without complex migrations or expensive upgrades. Now, about the prices.

The SUSE Liberty Linux Lite for CentOS 7 is available at a promotional price on the SUSE Shop and AWS Marketplace until October 31, 2024. This offering aims to safeguard CentOS 7 users’ investments and provides long-term product updates crucial for continuous operational security and compliance.

SUSE offers tailored packages for different business scales:

100 subscriptions for $2,500.

1000 subscriptions for $20,000.

These subscriptions are valid for one year and do not require a long-term commitment. They provide flexibility and make it easier for businesses to protect themselves without a significant upfront investment.

In addition to the specifically tailored packages for CentOS 7 users, SUSE offers more comprehensive support packages under the Liberty Linux line, including Basic and Professional subscriptions with varying levels of support and duration.

SUSE Liberty Linux Lite , Per 1-2 Sockets or 1-2 Virtual Machines, Self-Support Subscription for 3 Years: Priced at $199 .

, Per 1-2 Sockets or 1-2 Virtual Machines, for 3 Years: Priced at . SUSE Liberty Linux Basic , Per 1-2 Sockets or 1-2 Virtual Machines, Standard Subscription for 3 Years: Available for $499 .

, Per 1-2 Sockets or 1-2 Virtual Machines, for 3 Years: Available for . SUSE Liberty Linux Professional, Per 1-2 Sockets or 1-2 Virtual Machines, Priority Subscription for 3 Years: This top-tier subscription is priced at $1,399.

Suse Liberty Linux Lite prices

As you can see, the price difference comes mainly from the level of support you get with each program.

Beyond just security patches, SUSE also promises extended support for CentOS 7 until June 30, 2028, and ongoing proactive updates for critical vulnerabilities (CVSS 7+).

But how does the program work? SUSE’s approach involves backporting fixes into the CentOS code to maintain 100% compatibility with the API and Application Binary Interface (ABI).

This process involves taking fixes from newer versions of the software (or kernel) and adapting them to work without changes on older versions. This means that even though the underlying code might be updated for security or performance, it remains fully compatible with older binaries that were compiled against previous versions.

Interested customers can learn more about the SUSE Liberty Linux Lite for CentOS 7 offer by visiting the official announcement or the program’s webpage.