Goodbye CentOS 8 and Thanks for Everything!

The day has finally arrived! Today, December 31, 2021 CentOS Linux 8 reaches End-of-Life (EOL).

For years, a lot of Linux system administrators have been using CentOS for their Linux servers. The majority of web and server hosting companies also offered CentOS as their default operating system. In other words, CentOS has been dominant on the Linux server field in recent years.

Back in December 2020, Red Hat announced that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. And this is where history repeats itself. Let me remind you. Back in 2004, Red Hat did the same thing by EOL’ing all versions of Red Hat Linux and forced users to Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Although the news was announced as early as December last year, many Linux system administrators and developers still feel at a loss. Of course, the system running CentOS 8 will not crash overnight, but security and other updates will no longer continue from the beginning of next year.

So, CentOS 8 is about to die. What can you do now? Fortunately, there are great and reliable options for CentOS 8 replacements.

What Is the Best Replacement for CentOS 8?

Well, you can try CentOS Stream, but that’s not the same thing. It’s time for change.

In my opinion, at this level, there are two most viable CentOS 8 replacements out there – Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux. I strongly recommend you to limit your choice to one of these two distros.

Rocky Linux

Rocky Linux is designed as a drop-in CentsOS replacement. It was created by the same person who birthed CentOS into being, Gregory Kurtzer, and Rocky follows the same mission of offering an enterprise-ready version of Linux.

The distro is a complete binary-compatible release using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system source code. All you have to do to switch from CentOS 8 to the latest Rocky release is just to follow our CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Tutorial.

AlmaLinux

CloudLinux, a longtime CentOS supporter, is recreating the same model to support RHEL clones called AlmaLinux. Although CloudLinux is largely funding AlmaLinux, it doesn’t own the project or the copyright on the software it produces. The project is 100% owned by the community.

Like Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux walks in step with RHEL. For example, the latest version of AlmaLinux 8.5 is an exact copy of RHEL 8.5.

If you have CentOS 8 installed, an automated migration script is available to help you migrate seamlessly to the latest version of AlmaLinux.

Certainly, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux have found out the best way to make the migration processes comparatively easy. Moreover, the migrations are performed “in-place”, which means all your data, applications and settings will be kept.

Conclusion

If you use CentOS 7 you do not need to take any urgent actions right now. CentOS 7 will reach EOL status on June 30th, 2024. But I still recommend you to going through our short and easy to follow guide: How to Migrate CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8: A Step-by-Step Guide.

Last but not least, on a personal note, I would like to thank the CentsOS community for creating, distributing, and maintaining the CentOS operating system for so many years. Without any doubt it was one of the best server distro out there, but now is time to say goodbye! Thanks for everything!