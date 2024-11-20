Help Shape Debian 13: Cast Your Vote for Trixie’s Desktop Artwork

Debian 13’s desktop artwork survey is now open and awaits your vote. Before November 30, pick your favorite theme and decide on Trixie’s look.

Exciting times are ahead for Debian 13 “Trixie,” which is due out sometime mid-next year. While the official freeze dates haven’t been announced just yet, preparations are moving forward.

As part of the development cycle, the Debian community is invited to decide on the desktop artwork that will define the look of the next major release. This is an opportunity for you to help choose what greets you every time you log in to Trixie.

In light of this, several artists have submitted their work, each with its unique flair and story.

Among the submissions, we have “Mirage,” which explores the boundary between urban dreams and reality; “Trixie Tracks,” with a clean, minimalist theme featuring Trixie’s colors; and “Desert Moonrise,” which captures a starry, moonlit night.

There’s also “Cathode,” celebrating Debian’s presence as the universal operating system, “Painting,” an abstract visual experience, and “Ceratopsian,” which offers organic forms inspired by Trixie’s namesake. Here they are.

Mirage Trixie Tracks Desert Moonrise Cathode Painting Ceratopsian

You can view all submissions at the following link: Debian Desktop Artwork for Trixie. Ready to make your voice heard? Head over to Debian’s Survey Site and click on the “Trixie Artwork Survey” button to cast your vote.

Then, rank each of the six designs from the best to the one you dislike and take the poll. Just remember to vote only once! The survey is open until November 30, 2024. So, what are you waiting for? Every vote counts.

Finally, let me be completely honest—I’ve always felt that Debian’s artwork leans a bit… well, dated. It doesn’t really give off a modern vibe, but perhaps that’s exactly what the developers are going for.

After all, Debian is a legend in the Linux world—one of the oldest, most respected, and rock-solid distributions out there. It’s the gold standard against which others are measured. It truly deserves nothing but the best, but I’m not sure this artwork quite makes it into that category.

That said, I can’t help but feel that a touch of modern flair with more attention to detail in its visuals wouldn’t hurt. But, of course, that’s just my take. Anyway. Vote and choose your favorite.