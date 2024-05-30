Caddy 2.8 Web Server Is Here with Many Improvements

Caddy 2.8 web & reverse proxy server arrives as a massive update with major improvements. Here's more on that!

Caddy 2.8, a powerful cross-platform open-source web and reverse proxy server written in Go, has been officially released.

This release boasts numerous enhancements, including support for ACME Renewal Information (ARI), proxying to backends over HTTP/3, and significant improvements in its core dependencies, such as ACMEz and CertMagic.

Moreover, Caddy 2.8 also deprecates older features and introduces a few notable breaking changes, requiring developers to update their configurations.

One of the most critical updates is the change in handling certificates. Previously, Caddy automatically used Let’s Encrypt and ZeroSSL for certificates without requiring configuration.

However, with the new version, due to changes in ZeroSSL’s policies, users must now include an email address in their configuration to use ZeroSSL. This adjustment aligns with Caddy’s recommendations over the past years but may require action for some users to maintain their current setup.

The developers have also refined its underlying technologies, including significant upgrades to CertMagic and ACMEz, critical for certificate management and automation.

These changes may not be immediately visible to end-users but are pivotal for enhancing Caddy’s operational efficiency, particularly in demanding high-traffic environments.

Furthermore, Caddy 2.8 introduces several breaking changes:

The ZeroSSL issuer module is no longer ACME-capable; it requires an API key for continued usage.

The lego_deprecated DNS provider module has been removed in favor of more flexible and leaner caddy-dns modules.

DNS provider module has been removed in favor of more flexible and leaner modules. Deprecated options, such as the forwarded option in the remote_ip matcher, have been removed, pushing users toward newer configurations.

Lastly, Caddy 2.8 focuses heavily on user experience, with many enhancements derived directly from community feedback. These include numerous quality-of-life improvements, such as simplified configurations and better documentation, which will be updated shortly on the Caddy website to reflect the new changes.

Additionally, you can find a comprehensive list of numerous smaller updates in the release’s changelog.