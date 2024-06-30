Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions

Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features. Here's more on that.

Angie is a relatively new web server forked from Nginx by some of its former core developers aiming to surpass the original’s capability. Designed as a drop-in replacement for Nginx, it offers a blend of familiar efficiency with many new, innovative features aimed at modern web demands.

New Features in Angie 1.6 Web Server

The highlight of the Angie 1.6 release is the introduction of the sticky directive in the stream module’s upstream block. This allows for sticky sessions mode, ensuring that all connections within a session are routed to the same server.

The web server now supports extracting Cookie values from RDP connections using the new rdp_preread directive in the stream module. This capability allows cookies to be logged and sessions to be stuck to particular servers while load balancing, using variables like “$rdp_cookie” and “$rdp_cookie_NAME.”

Moreover, the server block now supports multiple ACME directives, enabling the configuration of obtaining two certificates simultaneously for a single virtual server. New command line options, -m and -M , have also been introduced to list both built-in and loaded modules.

Angie 1.6.0 Web Server

But there is more. Angie 1.6 extends its support to include BoringSSL in the ACME module, thus enhancing the server’s compatibility and security options.

The new release also includes two important bug fixes in the ACME protocol handling. One addresses errors in certificate requests caused by configurations that lead to bad file descriptors. The other fix resolves issues with certificate requests involving many domain names, which caused JSON parser errors.

Lastly, a bug affecting ACME clients with multiple error_log directives has also been fixed. This issue previously caused log messages to be sent to irrelevant logs, complicating server management and debugging.

The Angie 1.6 web server includes all functionalities of Nginx 1.27.0. The changelog provides a complete list of changes.